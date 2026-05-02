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HomeElectionSC Rejects TMC Plea Against Central Staff As Counting Supervisors Ahead Of Bengal Election Results

SC Rejects TMC Plea Against Central Staff As Counting Supervisors Ahead Of Bengal Election Results

West Bengal Elections 2026: The Supreme Court has rejected the Trinamool Congress’s plea challenging the appointment of central government employees as counting supervisors for the West Bengal Assembly election results.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 May 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging the appointment of central government employees as counting supervisors for the West Bengal Assembly election results.

The plea had contested a Calcutta High Court order that rejected the party’s earlier appeal on the same issue. A special bench of the apex court heard the matter and declined to interfere with the existing arrangement.

Court Flags ‘Faulty Assumption’ in TMC’s Argument

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the basis of TMC’s objection, observing that the argument rested on an assumption that central government employees would act against the party.

“The argument that a central government employee would necessarily go against them has a fallacy,” the court said, adding that such a presumption lacked merit. The bench further remarked that the party should “give the government employees some credence”.

ALSO READ | TMC Alleges EVMs Moved To Strongroom In Kolkata Without CCTV, Seeks Probe

TMC Raises Concerns Over Election Commission’s Move

Appearing for the TMC, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the Election Commission’s decision raised concerns about potential irregularities.

He told the court it was “surprising” that the poll body appeared to anticipate issues in every constituency, suggesting that such an approach could not justify what he described as arbitrary decisions. Sibal also referred to the relevant circular while presenting his arguments.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Sees Over 16% Voter Turnout In First 2 Hours Of Repolling

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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