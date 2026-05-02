The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging the appointment of central government employees as counting supervisors for the West Bengal Assembly election results.

The plea had contested a Calcutta High Court order that rejected the party’s earlier appeal on the same issue. A special bench of the apex court heard the matter and declined to interfere with the existing arrangement.

Court Flags ‘Faulty Assumption’ in TMC’s Argument

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned the basis of TMC’s objection, observing that the argument rested on an assumption that central government employees would act against the party.

“The argument that a central government employee would necessarily go against them has a fallacy,” the court said, adding that such a presumption lacked merit. The bench further remarked that the party should “give the government employees some credence”.

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TMC Raises Concerns Over Election Commission’s Move

Appearing for the TMC, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the Election Commission’s decision raised concerns about potential irregularities.

He told the court it was “surprising” that the poll body appeared to anticipate issues in every constituency, suggesting that such an approach could not justify what he described as arbitrary decisions. Sibal also referred to the relevant circular while presenting his arguments.

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