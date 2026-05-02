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HomeNewsWorldTrump Sparks EU Trade Clash Fears; Raises Auto Tariff To 25% From 15%, Bloc Hits Back

Trump Sparks EU Trade Clash Fears; Raises Auto Tariff To 25% From 15%, Bloc Hits Back

Trump Vs European Union: Trump’s 25% EU auto tariff sparks backlash from Europe, rattles markets, and raises fears of a widening global trade war.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 02 May 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump announced 25% tariffs on EU cars.
  • He cited non-compliance with a trade deal.
  • EU leaders criticized the move, signaling retaliation.
  • Markets reacted cautiously; automakers' shares dipped.

Trump Vs European Union Auto Tariff: In a move that could reshape transatlantic trade, Trump on Friday announced a steep hike in tariffs on European Union, intensifying tensions between Washington and Brussels. The decision, set to take effect next week, raises import duties on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25%, sending ripples across global markets already navigating a fragile economic climate.

The announcement came via Trump’s social media platform, where he accused the European bloc of failing to uphold commitments made under a previously signed agreement. “The European Union is not complying with our fully agreed Trade Deal… therefore the Tariff will be increased to 25%,” he wrote, without detailing the specific breaches.

EU Leaders Signal Retaliation

The response from Europe was swift and critical. Bernd Lange, who heads the European Parliament’s international trade committee, sharply criticised Washington’s decision. He warned that the move could trigger countermeasures from Brussels, deepening the standoff between the two economic powers.

European officials also highlighted inconsistencies in U.S. trade actions, pointing to the expansion of tariffs on metals last year that impacted a wide range of products. While the trade agreement cited by Trump has been negotiated, its ratification process within the EU remains incomplete, with final discussions among member states expected to conclude in June.

ALSO READ: Trump Refuses To Reveal Iran Strike Plans Amid New Truce Proposal By Tehran: 'Why Would I...'

Markets React To Rising Trade Tensions

Financial markets responded with caution following the announcement. Shares of major American automakers slipped in early trading, reflecting investor concern over potential fallout. Ford Motor Company saw its stock dip by around 2%, while General Motors and Stellantis also recorded declines.

The tariff increase includes a notable exemption: vehicles assembled within the United States will not be subject to the higher duties. Trump later suggested at the White House that this could encourage European manufacturers to relocate production facilities to American soil.

ALSO READ: 'Blast The Hell Out Of Them Or Make A Deal': Trump Lists Options After Dissatisfaction With Iran's Proposal

Fears Of Escalating Trade War

The policy is being implemented under Section 232 of the Trade Act of 1964, a provision that allows tariffs on national security grounds and shields the measure from recent legal challenges that struck down broader trade restrictions.

However, analysts warn the move risks escalating into a broader trade conflict. With both Washington and Brussels showing little sign of backing down, the dispute could inject fresh uncertainty into the global economy. Businesses and investors alike are now bracing for potential retaliatory steps that may further disrupt international trade flows.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new tariff rate on European cars and trucks?

The new tariff rate on cars and trucks imported from the European Union will be 25%. This decision is set to take effect next week.

Why did Donald Trump announce this tariff hike?

Trump stated that the European Union is not complying with a previously signed trade deal. He did not specify the exact breaches.

How did financial markets react to the news?

Financial markets reacted with caution, with shares of major American automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis seeing declines.

Are vehicles assembled in the United States affected by these tariffs?

No, vehicles assembled within the United States are exempt from these higher import duties.

What is the potential consequence of this tariff increase?

The move risks escalating into a broader trade conflict between the U.S. and the EU, injecting uncertainty into the global economy and potentially leading to retaliatory steps.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Us Eu Trade War US Iran War
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