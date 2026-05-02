India Women's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement: Time, Date And Live Streaming Info

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to officially announce India’s 15-member squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup today, Saturday, May 2, 2026. The announcement will take place during a high-profile press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Squad Announcement Details

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: BCCI Headquarters, Mumbai

Key Attendees: The press conference is expected to feature India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, and Chief Selector Amita Sharma.

Where to Watch (Live Streaming)

An official broadcast partner for the press conference is usually confirmed closer to the event, but fans can typically catch the live updates and streaming through:

BCCI Official Website: bcci.tv

Social Media: Live clips and updates on BCCI Women’s official X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook handles.

News Channels: Major sports news networks like Sports Tak and Star Sports are expected to provide live coverage of the briefing.

What to Expect

The selection committee, led by Amita Sharma, will not only name the World Cup squad but is also expected to announce teams for:

England T20I Series: A three-match series scheduled from May 28 to June 2.

One-off Test: The historic match against England at Lord’s starting July 10.

India A Squad: The developmental side for their upcoming tour of England.

Tournament Outlook

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted by England from June 12 to July 5. India finds itself in Group 1, a challenging pool that includes:

Australia (Defending Champions)

South Africa

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Netherlands

India enters the tournament as a powerhouse, especially after winning the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on home soil last year. However, they will be looking to bounce back from a recent 4-1 T20I series defeat against South Africa. All eyes will be on whether the selectors stick with the experienced core or introduce fresh faces suited for the swing-friendly English conditions.