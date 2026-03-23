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HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 12,000 Price Cut As iPhone 18 Launch Draws Closer

iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 12,000 Price Cut As iPhone 18 Launch Draws Closer

A Rs 12,000 saving on Apple's current flagship sounds tempting, but iPhone 18 and a foldable are both knocking on the door. Here is the full picture.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: With the iPhone 18 series just months away, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is now seeing a significant price drop in India. The phone, which launched at Rs 1,49,900, can now be bought for as low as Rs 1.37 lakh when bank offers are factored in, reflecting a total saving of around Rs 12,000. 

For anyone who has been waiting to pick up Apple's current flagship, this is one of the lower price points it has reached since launch.

How Much Can You Save On iPhone 17 Pro Max Right Now?

Vijay Sales currently lists the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,47,900, which is Rs 2,000 less than its launch price. On top of that, buyers can bring the cost down further through select bank offers, including instant discounts and cashback options. 

When all applicable benefits are combined, the final price can fall below Rs 1.37 lakh, though the exact amount depends on the card issuer and the terms attached to the offer.

This is being noted as one of the lowest prices the iPhone 17 Pro Max has touched since launch.

What Else Is Happening In Apple's iPhone Lineup?

While the current model sees a price correction, Apple is also expected to keep pricing for its next generation in a similar range. Analyst reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced comparably to their predecessors.

On the launch schedule front, the Pro models are expected to debut in September this year, while the standard iPhone 18 may arrive in March next year, continuing a split-release approach Apple has followed before.

Separately, Apple's foldable iPhone is drawing attention. Analysts suggest production shipments could begin by December, with a potential launch in September 2026. The device is expected to carry a book-style design with a 7.8-inch inner OLED display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. 

It may also include a Touch ID-enabled power button instead of Face ID, a high-end chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and storage going up to 1TB. Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the iPhone 18 series or a foldable device.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current discounted price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally launched at Rs 1,49,900, can now be purchased for as low as Rs 1.37 lakh with bank offers, representing a saving of around Rs 12,000.

How much is the iPhone 17 Pro Max discounted from its launch price at Vijay Sales?

Vijay Sales is currently offering the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs 1,47,900, which is Rs 2,000 less than its original launch price.

Are there any details about Apple's foldable iPhone?

Analysts suggest production shipments for a foldable iPhone could begin by December, with a potential launch in September 2026. It's expected to feature a book-style design with dual OLED displays.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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