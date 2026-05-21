Cockroach Janta Party Surpasses BJP On Instagram, Crosses 9 Million Followers In Four Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satirical Cockroach Janta Party gained over 9 million followers.

Youth-focused messages on unemployment drove rapid social media growth.

The movement uses humor and satire against political establishments.

Campaign rapidly expanding its reach across multiple platforms.

A satirical online movement calling itself the Cockroach Janta Party has exploded across social media, emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing political campaigns on Instagram and overtaking the BJP’s official presence on the platform within days of its launch.

Operating under the Instagram handle @cockroachjantaparty, the campaign crossed 9 million followers on May 20, according to figures visible on the platform. The BJP’s official Instagram account, @bjp4india, currently has around 8.7 million followers, while the Congress account @incindia stands at roughly 13.2 million followers. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Instagram handle has around 1.9 million followers.

The campaign first appeared on May 16 as a youth-driven satirical movement reacting to remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing. Its Instagram account was launched a day later after the campaign had already begun gaining traction on X.

Youth-Centric Messaging Drives Viral Growth

Describing itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”, the platform has focused heavily on issues such as unemployment, paper leak controversies and political accountability.

The messaging appears to have struck a chord with younger social media users, helping the account record extraordinary growth in a remarkably short period. Reports suggest the page crossed 3 million followers within just 78 hours before surging past 9 million within four days.

Despite having only 56 posts so far, the account has managed to outperform several established political organisations in follower count. In comparison, the BJP’s Instagram page has published more than 18,000 posts to date.

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Sharp Satire and Anti-Establishment Tone

The campaign has frequently used humour and satire to target mainstream political narratives and organisational claims.

After overtaking the BJP’s Instagram following, the account celebrated the milestone with a pointed message aimed at political establishments. “Don’t underestimate the power of youth,” the page posted.

In another post, the campaign mocked the BJP’s reputation as a mass political organisation, writing: “World’s largest party they said,” shortly after surpassing the ruling party’s Instagram follower count.

Its anti-establishment tone, combined with meme-driven content and rapid social media engagement, appears to have fuelled its viral rise among younger online audiences.

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Movement Expands Rapidly Across Platforms

The satirical campaign has also witnessed rapid growth on X, where it initially began as an online joke before evolving into a wider digital movement.

As of May 21, the account had crossed 165.5K followers on the platform, adding to its expanding online reach.

The BJP, founded in 1980, remains the world’s largest political party by primary membership, with more than 140 million members globally. The party currently leads the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is serving a third consecutive term.