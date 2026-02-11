Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 17 Pro May Feel Outdated After You See What iPhone 18 Pro Brings

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 17 Pro May Feel Outdated After You See What iPhone 18 Pro Brings

iPhone 18 Pro leaks hint at a smaller Dynamic Island, brighter display, more RAM, better zoom camera and bigger battery, upgrades that could quickly make the iPhone 17 Pro feel dated.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to bring some big upgrades, and if the leaks are true, it could make the iPhone 17 Pro feel old very quickly. Apple is likely focusing on real improvements instead of small changes. Users may see a cleaner screen design, faster performance, better camera zoom, and longer battery life. 

These are the kinds of upgrades people notice in daily use. If you compare both phones side by side, the newer Pro model may clearly feel more advanced and more future-ready.

Smaller Dynamic Island Will Make iPhone 17 Pro Look Old

The iPhone 18 Pro may come with a smaller Dynamic Island. Some Face ID parts are expected to move under the screen. This means more display area and a cleaner front look. Next to it, the iPhone 17 Pro may look more crowded on top.

Brighter Display Is Expected In The iPhone 18 Pro 

Leaks say the iPhone 18 Pro screen could be much brighter than before. This helps a lot when using the phone in sunlight and while watching videos. Colours should look brighter and clearer. The iPhone 17 Pro display may feel less sharp in comparison.

More RAM Will Make iPhone 18 Pro Faster

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to get 12GB RAM. That helps the phone run many apps smoothly at the same time. Gaming and heavy apps should work better. The iPhone 17 Pro may feel slower when doing big tasks.

Better Zoom Camera Will Make iPhone 17 Pro Feel Basic

The new Pro model may get improved zoom hardware and a lens that adjusts to light. This should give better zoom photos and clearer low-light shots. People who love taking photos may notice a big gap from the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 18 Expected To Come With A Bigger Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a bigger battery. That means more usage time without charging. Even if the phone gets a bit heavier, longer battery life will matter more. The iPhone 17 Pro may not last as long in daily use.

Overall, these rumoured upgrades show the iPhone 18 Pro could feel faster, brighter, and more powerful in daily use, making the iPhone 17 Pro seem outdated much sooner.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the expected upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, a brighter display, more RAM, improved zoom camera capabilities, and a bigger battery.

How will the iPhone 18 Pro's display differ from the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a smaller Dynamic Island with under-display Face ID components for a cleaner screen. It's also rumored to have a much brighter display.

What improvements are expected for the iPhone 18 Pro's camera?

The iPhone 18 Pro may feature improved zoom hardware and a lens that adjusts to light, leading to better zoom photos and clearer low-light shots.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks
