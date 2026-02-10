Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 18 Pro Will Be Same Price As iPhone 17 Pro? You'll Be Shocked By This New Leak

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 18 Pro Will Be Same Price As iPhone 17 Pro? You'll Be Shocked By This New Leak

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max price leaks hint at a slight hike in India, with launch expected in September 2026 and Pro models likely to remain Apple’s most expensive smartphones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:19 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next Pro iPhones are already being discussed, even though the launch is still far away. Most early leaks are not about design or features; they are about price. Buyers in India are mainly worried about how much the new Pro models will cost. The current Pro iPhones are already expensive, so even a small price jump matters.

Right now, reports suggest a small increase could happen. The big question people are asking is simple: Will the new Pro models cost almost the same as the current ones or go higher?

Will iPhone 18 Pro Price In India Stay Same As iPhone 17 Pro?

Early leaks point to a small but real price jump for the iPhone 18 Pro models in India. Right now, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) sells for Rs 1,34,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) for Rs 1,49,900. 

For the next models, reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start near Rs 1,35,000, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may go close to Rs 1,54,900. That means the Pro Max could see a jump of roughly Rs 5,000, while the Pro model may stay almost the same or rise slightly, depending on the storage version.

Experts believe the possible increase is because of more costly chips, better memory parts, and new AI features inside the phone. Apple has also raised Pro model prices slowly over the past few years, so this would not be surprising.

The final price will also depend on storage. Bigger storage versions will cost much more. Buyers may save some money using exchange offers and bank discounts, but the official launch price will likely stay high.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date And India Release Timeline

Reports say the iPhone 18 Pro launch may happen in the second week of September 2026, which matches Apple’s usual launch pattern. Pre-orders usually open within two or three days after the event. Sales in India normally begin soon after pre-orders.

Delivery in India has improved in recent years, so long waiting times are less likely now. Some rumours also suggest the regular iPhone 18 model could be delayed. 

If that happens, Apple may focus more on the Pro models next year, which could make their pricing and features even more important for buyers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 18 Pro be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

Early leaks suggest a small price increase for the iPhone 18 Pro models in India. The Pro Max could see a jump of around Rs 5,000, while the Pro model's price may remain similar or slightly increase.

What are the estimated prices for the iPhone 18 Pro in India?

Reports indicate the iPhone 18 Pro could start near Rs 1,35,000, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max might be around Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB storage version.

Why might the iPhone 18 Pro be more expensive?

Possible reasons for a price increase include more costly chips, better memory components, and new AI features integrated into the phones.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks
