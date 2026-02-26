Samsung Galaxy S26: Is The Rs 88,000 Base Variant Worth The Price? Full Specs Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26: Samsung has launched its new flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S26, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. This is the base model in the S26 series, along with the Plus and Ultra versions. If you don’t want to read long technical details, here is everything explained in very simple English.

From display and speed to camera, battery, and price, this guide covers all the important Samsung Galaxy S26 specs in one place so you can quickly understand what this phone offers.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 display is 6.3 inches in size. It uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, which means colours look bright and clear. The resolution is Full HD+, so videos and photos look sharp. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra Prices Out: Check Complete Price List Before Buying

This makes scrolling smooth and gaming feel better. The phone has very thin borders and a small punch-hole for the front camera. It is protected by Gorilla Glass, which helps protect the screen from scratches and small drops.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S26's performance is strong for daily use and gaming. It runs on the new Exynos 2600 processor. This is a powerful chip made by Samsung. The phone also has 12GB RAM, so you can open many apps at the same time without slowing down.

It runs on Android v16, which gives you the latest features and security updates. Whether you are watching videos, playing games, or using social media, the phone feels fast and smooth.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26 camera setup includes three cameras on the back. The main camera is 50MP, which takes clear and detailed photos. There is a 12MP ultra-wide camera for group photos and landscape shots.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Launched With 50MP Camera, & AI Features: Check Price & Features

You also get a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The phone can record videos in 8K at 30 frames per second. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera that can record Full HD videos and has a screen flash for better selfies in low light.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Battery & Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S26 battery is 4300mAh. This is enough for a full day of normal use like calling, browsing, and watching videos. If you use it heavily, you may need to charge it once more in the evening.

The phone supports 25W fast charging using a USB Type-C port. Charging speed is decent and good for everyday use. The phone also supports 5G, so you can enjoy fast internet speeds where 5G is available.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 price in India is Rs 87,999 for the 256GB storage version. The storage cannot be expanded, so there is no memory card slot. The phone supports two SIM options: Nano SIM and eSIM.

It is also dust-resistant and water-resistant, which makes it safer for daily use. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S26 offers a premium design, strong performance, good cameras, and modern features at a flagship price.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S26 is a premium flagship with a bright display, fast performance, strong cameras, and reliable battery life. It is built for users who want power and style together.