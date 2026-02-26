Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNCERT Textbook Row: Education Minister Vows Accountability After Supreme Court Crackdown

NCERT Textbook Row: Education Minister Vows Accountability After Supreme Court Crackdown

His remarks came after the Supreme Court took strong objection to controversial portions in a Class 8 NCERT book, which included a chapter on “corruption in judiciary.”

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed regret over the controversy surrounding an NCERT textbook, stating that “accountability will be fixed” for the incident.

His remarks came after the Supreme Court took strong objection to controversial portions in a Class 8 NCERT book, which included a chapter on “corruption in judiciary.”

Following the court’s order imposing a blanket ban on the textbook, Pradhan said action would be taken against those involved in drafting the chapter, PTI news agency reported.

He also affirmed that the Centre has “utmost respect” for the judiciary and assured compliance with the court’s directions. The minister said he was “very sad at what has happened”, while clarifying that there was “no intention to insult the judiciary.”

Supreme Court Orders Ban, Seizure And Takedown

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed a blanket ban on the textbook and ordered the immediate seizure of all physical copies. The court also instructed authorities to take down digital versions of the book.

A day after taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the court said it expected the Centre to take responsibility and ensure enforcement of the order.

“We expect the government to issue takedown orders. The State will have to take that responsibility,” the court said.

Court Calls Government Action ‘Very Light’

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the two individuals involved in preparing the chapter would no longer be associated with the ministry.

However, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, termed this response inadequate.

“They have fired the gunshot and the judiciary is bleeding today. The judges say their morale is down and people are talking about it,” the court observed.

The bench also warned that the issue would not remain confined to students alone, noting its wider impact. “It is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the judiciary,” the court said.

‘Heads Must Roll’: Court Seeks Deeper Probe

The apex court called for a deeper probe into the publication of the textbook, noting that it prominently referred to complaints against judges while allegedly failing to adequately highlight the judiciary’s role in preserving constitutional morality, the basic structure doctrine, legal aid, and access to justice.

“We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there,” CJI Surya Kant said.

“As the head of the institution, I must find out who the persons who are responsible behind it. Heads must roll, I am not going to close these proceedings,” he added.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Education Minister DHarmendra Pradhan SUpreme COurt Accountability NCERT Textbook Row
