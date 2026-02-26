Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Why This ‘Middle’ Model Costs Rs 1,19,999? Full Specs Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26+ Launch: Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, and the S26+ is already grabbing attention. If you want all the key details in one simple place, you’re in the right spot. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The S26+ sits right in the middle, offering premium features without going fully Ultra.

From a powerful Exynos 2600 processor to a sharp QHD+ display and triple camera setup, here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Display

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ display is big, sharp, and smooth. You get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120 pixels).

That means everything looks crisp, whether you are watching videos, playing games, or scrolling social media. The 120Hz refresh rate makes animations and scrolling feel very smooth.

It also comes with Gorilla Glass protection, so the screen is better protected from scratches. The phone has a bezel-less design with a punch-hole camera, giving it a modern flagship look.

Colours look bright and vibrant, and blacks are deep, thanks to AMOLED technology. Overall, the display feels premium and perfect for daily use.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Performance & Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ performance is powered by the new Exynos 2600 processor. It is a deca-core chip with speeds going up to 3.8GHz.

This means the phone is built for fast multitasking and heavy apps. Whether you are gaming, editing videos, or switching between apps, it should handle everything smoothly.

It comes with 12GB RAM, which is more than enough for most users. Apps load fast and stay in memory longer. The phone runs on Android v16, so you get the latest features and security updates.

With 256GB internal storage, you get plenty of space for photos, videos, and apps, though there is no expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ camera setup includes three rear cameras. The main camera is 50MP with up to 3x optical zoom.

You also get a 12MP telephoto ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera. This setup gives you flexibility for normal shots, zoom shots, and wide landscape photos.

For videos, the phone supports Full HD recording at 30, 60, 120, and even 240 fps. That means you can shoot smooth slow-motion videos too. On the front, there is a 12MP wide-angle camera with screen flash support.

It also records Full HD videos at 30 fps. For social media users and content creators, this camera setup is strong and versatile.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Battery & Charging

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ battery comes with a 4900mAh capacity. This should easily last a full day with normal to heavy use. Whether you are watching videos, gaming, or browsing, the battery is built to keep up.

It supports 45W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. This means you can charge the phone quickly and get back to using it without waiting too long.

The phone also supports 5G connectivity, which may use more battery, but the large capacity helps balance that. It is also dust and water-resistant, adding extra durability for daily life.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Price

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ price in India starts at Rs 119,999. This puts it in the premium flagship category. For this price, you get a QHD+ AMOLED display, 12GB RAM, Exynos 2600 chip, triple cameras, and fast charging.

It supports dual SIM (Nano + Nano/eSIM) and offers 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. While it is not a budget phone, it is designed for users who want a premium Samsung experience without going all the way to the Ultra model.

If you want strong performance, a beautiful display, and a reliable camera in one device, the Galaxy S26+ is clearly built to impress.