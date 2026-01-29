Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: People think it’s too soon to talk about the iPhone 18 price, but curiosity never waits. Every year, Apple fans start guessing early, mainly about how much their next upgrade will cost. With chip shortages, rising tech costs, and inflation everywhere, many expected Apple to finally raise prices. The fear was real. But new industry chatter tells a calmer story.

Apple may not shock buyers after all. Instead of pushing prices higher, the company seems ready to play it safe, especially in price-sensitive markets like India.

iPhone 18 Price Likely To Stay The Same

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is planning to keep the iPhone 18 price almost the same as last year. The new models are expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

According to him, Apple does not want a major price hike. This makes sense in today’s market. People are more careful with spending, and Apple knows that even a small increase can affect sales.

Keeping prices stable is especially important in markets like India, where buyers are very price-sensitive. Apple has worked hard to grow its presence here.

A sudden jump could slow down that progress. By holding the line on pricing, Apple can keep its loyal users and attract new ones who have been waiting to upgrade.

It’s also a smart marketing move. An “unchanged starting price” always sounds good in headlines and ads. It gives buyers a feeling that they are getting more value for the same money.

Rising Costs May Still Affect iPhone 18 Price Variants

Even if the base iPhone 18 price stays the same, Apple is under pressure behind the scenes. The upcoming A20 chip will cost more to produce. TSMC, Apple’s chip partner, is dealing with huge demand because of AI and advanced tech. Memory prices are also rising due to supply issues. Reports say memory alone could become 10 to 25% more expensive by 2026.

Apple has two choices: raise prices or absorb the cost. For now, it may choose to take the hit. Apple earns big money from services like subscriptions, apps, and digital content, which gives it a cushion.

However, do not be surprised if higher storage models get more expensive. Apple has done this before. The base price looks the same, but people end up paying more when they choose extra storage. So, while the starting tag may stay calm, the final bill could still climb.