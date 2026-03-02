Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed At Just Rs 6,006? Read This Before You Click Buy

Scammers are using the launch hype of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to trick buyers with Rs 6,000 listings. Here’s how the scam works and why you should stay cautious.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has just hit the market, and many Samsung fans are eager to grab one. Most buyers usually aim for the premium model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and that strong demand is exactly what scammers are now taking advantage of. 

While the original Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 1,39,999, a new online listing shockingly shows it for just Rs 6,006. If you’re a Samsung fanboy, here’s why you should control your excitement.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Scam: Fake Listings Selling It For Rs 6,006

While browsing Google and checking the Shopping tab, several listings appeared claiming to sell the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra just days after launch. Most of these listings were on Alibaba, and they were posted by different suppliers.

One supplier named Yiwu Kui Man Electronic Commerce Firm showed the phone for around Rs 4,108, plus almost Rs 5,000 for shipping. 


Some of these listings even promise “Guaranteed Delivery” within a few days. It may look attractive at first. But think about it. How can a brand-new flagship phone worth Rs 1.39 lakh be sold for less than Rs 7,000? It simply does not make sense.

Is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Really Available At This Price?

The clear answer is no. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is not available at such low prices from any official seller. No trusted retailer or company will sell a newly launched premium phone at such a massive discount.

Platforms like Alibaba are mainly for bulk trade, and anyone can post listings there. That is why fake products and scam listings are common. Many people still fall for these traps because they do not want to miss a “great deal.”

Always remember, if a deal looks too good to be true, it is usually fake. Do not risk your hard-earned money just because the price looks tempting. Stay alert and buy only from trusted and official sources.

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra really available for Rs 6,006?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is not available at such a low price from any official seller. These deals are scams.

Where are these fake listings for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appearing?

These fake listings are appearing online, particularly on platforms like Alibaba, often posted by various suppliers.

Why should I be suspicious of a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra listed for under Rs 7,000?

A brand-new flagship phone worth Rs 1.39 lakh cannot realistically be sold for less than Rs 7,000. If a deal seems too good to be true, it's likely fake.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Embed widget