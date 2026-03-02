Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Listed At Just Rs 6,006? Read This Before You Click Buy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has just hit the market, and many Samsung fans are eager to grab one. Most buyers usually aim for the premium model, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and that strong demand is exactly what scammers are now taking advantage of.

While the original Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 1,39,999, a new online listing shockingly shows it for just Rs 6,006. If you’re a Samsung fanboy, here’s why you should control your excitement.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Scam: Fake Listings Selling It For Rs 6,006

While browsing Google and checking the Shopping tab, several listings appeared claiming to sell the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra just days after launch. Most of these listings were on Alibaba, and they were posted by different suppliers.

One supplier named Yiwu Kui Man Electronic Commerce Firm showed the phone for around Rs 4,108, plus almost Rs 5,000 for shipping.





Another seller, Guangzhou Chunyu Technology Co., Ltd., listed it for about Rs 6,097 with extra shipping charges.

Some of these listings even promise “Guaranteed Delivery” within a few days. It may look attractive at first. But think about it. How can a brand-new flagship phone worth Rs 1.39 lakh be sold for less than Rs 7,000? It simply does not make sense.

Is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Really Available At This Price?

The clear answer is no. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is not available at such low prices from any official seller. No trusted retailer or company will sell a newly launched premium phone at such a massive discount.

Platforms like Alibaba are mainly for bulk trade, and anyone can post listings there. That is why fake products and scam listings are common. Many people still fall for these traps because they do not want to miss a “great deal.”

Always remember, if a deal looks too good to be true, it is usually fake. Do not risk your hard-earned money just because the price looks tempting. Stay alert and buy only from trusted and official sources.