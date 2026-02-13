iPhone 18 Pro Series Will Launch At This Price: Good News For Buyers Planning An Upgrade

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Pro Series Will Launch At This Price: Good News For Buyers Planning An Upgrade

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max leaks suggest Apple may keep prices unchanged despite rising memory and chip costs, with India pricing rumours pointing to a similar starting tag as last year.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple may keep things steady with its next Pro iPhones, and that’s the main highlight from recent supply chain reports and launch leaks. According to analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch at the same prices as their previous models. 

This comes at a time when smartphone component costs are rising, especially memory chips, due to heavy AI data centre demand. Along with this, India pricing rumours for the Pro Max model are also starting to circulate online.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price In India Rumours

Current leaks suggest the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India could start around Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB base variant. That would place it in the same range as the last Pro Max launch price, which supports the claim that Apple is trying to avoid a price hike this cycle.

The report says Apple is working hard behind the scenes to control its production costs. Memory chip prices have gone up because AI companies are buying large volumes.

To manage this, Apple is reportedly negotiating better deals with key suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix. The goal is simple: keep retail prices stable even if some parts cost more.

For Indian buyers, stable pricing would be important because premium phone prices have been climbing steadily over the past few years.

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Global Price Expectations

Global pricing rumours also point in the same direction. The expected iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max prices are likely to match their predecessors instead of increasing. Analysts say Apple may offset higher RAM and chip costs by reducing expenses in other components and tightening supplier contracts.

This cost-balancing strategy helps Apple protect its profit margins without directly increasing the sticker price. While nothing is official yet, multiple supply chain signals suggest price stability is a key target for this launch.

If these pricing rumours turn out to be correct, buyers upgrading to the Pro models may not face any surprise jump, which would be a rare move in a year of rising hardware costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the expected price points for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max?

Recent leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch at the same prices as their predecessors. This indicates Apple is aiming for price stability despite rising component costs.

What is the rumored starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India?

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max in India is rumored to start around Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB base variant. This aligns with previous Pro Max launch pricing.

Why might Apple be keeping iPhone 18 Pro model prices stable?

Apple is reportedly working to control production costs and negotiate better deals with suppliers. This strategy aims to offset rising memory chip prices due to AI data center demand.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
IPhone 18 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks
