Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple is already getting attention for its next big phones: the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Even though the launch is still months away, many leaks and rumours are coming out. People are expecting strong upgrades because the last Pro models did well. From what is being reported, the new Pro Max may bring better camera, faster chip, and bigger battery.

The overall design may stay mostly the same, but performance and features could see noticeable improvements for daily users.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Design And Specifications Leak

As per the latest leaks, Apple is not likely to change the design too much this time. Since the company updated the look recently, the new model may feel similar in hand.

Still, reports say the body could be a bit thinner. New colour options may also arrive, such as Burgundy, Coffee, and Purple, for users who want fresh choices.

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. This simply means smoother scrolling and better viewing. Peak brightness could reach 3000 nits, which helps while using the phone in sunlight.

It may run on Apple’s upcoming A20 chip built on a 2nm process. In simple words, it should be faster and more power-efficient. The base storage option is likely to start at 256GB.

Battery upgrades are also being talked about. The phone may include a 5100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging, which could mean longer usage and quicker charging time.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price In India And Release Date Rumours

Launch rumours suggest the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max may be announced between September 3 and September 9, 2026. Apple is expected to launch it globally and in India around the same time. Some leaks also say a foldable iPhone might launch with the Pro models.

In India, the expected starting price for the 256GB variant is around Rs 1,54,900. Camera details from leaks suggest three 48MP rear cameras: main, periscope zoom, and ultra-wide, plus a 24MP front camera for selfies and video calls. If these details turn out to be true, camera performance could improve a lot.