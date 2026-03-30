iPhone 18 Pro May Finally Get A Smaller Dynamic Island, And There's A Leaked Image To Prove It

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s iPhones have followed a fairly predictable design path in recent years, especially on the front. While the Apple Inc. iPhone 17 Pro introduced a noticeable change on the back with its horizontal camera bar, the front design stayed familiar with the same Dynamic Island introduced back in 2022. Now, attention is shifting to what comes next.

Early rumours around the iPhone 18 Pro have been inconsistent, but a new leak from a well-known source is offering a clearer direction and giving users something to look forward to.

iPhone 18 Series May Finally Get A Smaller Dynamic Island

A fresh update from known tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the entire iPhone 18 lineup could feature a smaller Dynamic Island. Interestingly, this change is expected without any reduction in bezel size.

iPhone 18 series bezel are the same as iPhone 17 and iPhone 16.

But all three iPhone 18 reduce the width of Dynamic Island. pic.twitter.com/g50BKPPiws — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) March 27, 2026

Considering that modern flagship phones already come with extremely thin bezels, most users are unlikely to see this as a drawback.

Instead, the focus shifts to the Dynamic Island itself. A smaller cutout means less visual interruption during everyday use, which many users have been hoping for since its introduction.

The leak also included an image comparing the current and upcoming designs, showing a noticeably reduced pill-shaped cutout. If accurate, this would be a subtle but meaningful improvement in screen experience.

What Changes Are Expected In The iPhone 18 Pro Design?

The road to this design has not been straightforward. Earlier reports suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro might adopt a punch-hole cutout, with Face ID components moving under the display. That would have marked a major shift in Apple’s design language.

However, later updates indicated a more gradual approach. Apple is now expected to move only some Face ID elements, such as the dot illuminator, beneath the screen while shrinking other components.

This would allow the company to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island rather than remove it entirely. More recent reports had even suggested no change at all, making this latest leak more notable.

Beyond design, the iPhone 18 Pro is still expected to bring meaningful upgrades, including a 2nm chipset, improved battery performance, and enhanced camera capabilities.

There are also reports of Apple increasing its use of in-house components to improve efficiency. As of now, only the Pro models are expected to launch first, with standard versions likely arriving later.