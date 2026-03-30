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HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Pro May Finally Get A Smaller Dynamic Island, And There's A Leaked Image To Prove It

iPhone 18 Pro May Finally Get A Smaller Dynamic Island, And There's A Leaked Image To Prove It

Apple may finally shrink the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 series, a new leak suggests. Here's what the change could mean for your everyday screen experience.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s iPhones have followed a fairly predictable design path in recent years, especially on the front. While the Apple Inc. iPhone 17 Pro introduced a noticeable change on the back with its horizontal camera bar, the front design stayed familiar with the same Dynamic Island introduced back in 2022. Now, attention is shifting to what comes next. 

Early rumours around the iPhone 18 Pro have been inconsistent, but a new leak from a well-known source is offering a clearer direction and giving users something to look forward to.

iPhone 18 Series May Finally Get A Smaller Dynamic Island

A fresh update from known tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that the entire iPhone 18 lineup could feature a smaller Dynamic Island. Interestingly, this change is expected without any reduction in bezel size.

Considering that modern flagship phones already come with extremely thin bezels, most users are unlikely to see this as a drawback. 

Instead, the focus shifts to the Dynamic Island itself. A smaller cutout means less visual interruption during everyday use, which many users have been hoping for since its introduction.

The leak also included an image comparing the current and upcoming designs, showing a noticeably reduced pill-shaped cutout. If accurate, this would be a subtle but meaningful improvement in screen experience.

What Changes Are Expected In The iPhone 18 Pro Design?

The road to this design has not been straightforward. Earlier reports suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro might adopt a punch-hole cutout, with Face ID components moving under the display. That would have marked a major shift in Apple’s design language.

However, later updates indicated a more gradual approach. Apple is now expected to move only some Face ID elements, such as the dot illuminator, beneath the screen while shrinking other components. 

This would allow the company to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island rather than remove it entirely. More recent reports had even suggested no change at all, making this latest leak more notable.

Beyond design, the iPhone 18 Pro is still expected to bring meaningful upgrades, including a 2nm chipset, improved battery performance, and enhanced camera capabilities. 

There are also reports of Apple increasing its use of in-house components to improve efficiency. As of now, only the Pro models are expected to launch first, with standard versions likely arriving later.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 18 series feature a smaller Dynamic Island?

Yes, a recent leak suggests that the entire iPhone 18 lineup may feature a smaller Dynamic Island, with reduced width. This change is expected without any reduction in bezel size.

What are the expected design changes for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to adopt a smaller Dynamic Island by moving some Face ID components under the display. This allows for a reduced cutout without eliminating the Dynamic Island entirely.

Are there any other anticipated upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond design, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 2nm chipset, improved battery performance, and enhanced camera capabilities. Apple may also increase its use of in-house components.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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