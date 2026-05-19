Eradicated Naxalism From India Before March 31 Deadline: Amit Shah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India government plans comprehensive development for Naxal-free Bastar.

Bastar now Naxal-free, development schemes to reach citizens.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Centre has prepared a comprehensive development blueprint for Naxal-free regions, especially Bastar, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering in Bastar, Shah said the government’s strategy rests on three key pillars: strengthening development and security, empowering tribal youth and women through scientific programmes, and preserving tribal culture and traditions while ensuring progress.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji, for the areas that have become Naxal-free, including Bastar and across the country, the Government of India has created a comprehensive development plan,” Shah said.

‘Bastar Has Become Naxal-Free’

Calling it a “moment of joy”, the Home Minister said Bastar had finally emerged from the shadow of Maoist violence due to the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel.

“I have come to Bastar for the first time since March 31, 2026... An atmosphere of enthusiasm and confidence about the future is visible everywhere,” he said.

“It is a matter of great joy for all of us that Bastar has become Naxal-free... Due to the bravery, courage and sacrifice of the security forces, Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the country before the scheduled date of March 31, 2026,” Shah added.

Shah Targets Congress

The Home Minister also launched a political attack on the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of failing to cooperate with the Centre’s anti-Naxal operations.

“Many non-BJP governments supported our Naxal-free campaign. But the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not support us in the Naxal eradication campaign,” Shah alleged.

He said the situation changed after the BJP government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai came to power on December 13, 2023.

“Immediately after the BJP government was formed here, we targeted the remaining Naxalites in Bastar,” he said.

‘No Need To Live In Fear Anymore’

Sending a message of reassurance to tribal communities, Shah said the era of fear and violence in Bastar had ended.

“I want to assure all citizens of Bastar... that there is no longer any need to live in fear. A new sunrise has occurred here,” he said.

“Even though so many years have passed since Independence, the path to development is now being paved. The tribal youth and women of this region should move forward with confidence. The Government of India and the Chhattisgarh government stand with you,” he added.

Focus On Welfare, Dairy Cooperatives

Shah said the government now plans to ensure saturation of welfare schemes in former Naxal-hit areas, including ration cards, free food grain schemes and health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh.

“Here, where there were once only the shadows of guns, development will now reach,” he said.

Highlighting plans for economic empowerment, Shah announced an ambitious dairy cooperative initiative for tribal families in Bastar.

“In this dairy, every tribal woman can send the milk of their cattle. We will provide a cow and a buffalo to every tribal resident across Bastar so that, through a cooperative model, they can market their milk across India,” he said.

He added that the Chhattisgarh government has signed an agreement with NDDB and studied Gujarat’s cooperative dairy model for implementation in Bastar.

‘Violence Is Not A Solution’

The Home Minister said the Centre has drawn up a five-year roadmap for the transformation of all Naxal-free regions.

“For the entire Naxal-free region, a single target has been set: to complete the journey from security to trust, from trust to development, from development to prosperity, and from prosperity to contentment within the next five years,” Shah said.

Issuing a final message to Maoist groups, he added, “We want to send a message to all followers of the Maoist ideology across the country: violence is not a solution to any problem.”