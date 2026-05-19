What PM Modi's Norway Visit Means For India's Trade And Investment Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New EFTA pact promises $100 billion investment in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Norway this week. It is the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Scandinavian country in over four decades. While the visit may appear modest in diplomatic scale, it carries real economic weight for India at a time when the country is actively trying to reduce its dependence on traditional partners such as the United States and the Middle East.

Why Norway, And Why Now

India is looking for two things simultaneously: new markets for its exports and large pools of long-term capital to fund infrastructure, clean energy, and capital market growth. Norway, despite being a relatively small trading partner, fits neatly into the second category. The country's Government Pension Fund Global, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, has been quietly but steadily increasing its exposure to Indian markets over the past decade.

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Norway's Growing Bet On Indian Markets

The numbers tell a clear story. In 2016, Norway ranked tenth among India's foreign portfolio investors, holding a 1.95 per cent share of total foreign portfolio investments. By 2025, it had climbed to seventh place, with its share nearly doubling to 3.87 per cent. This shift reflects a growing institutional confidence in Indian equities, even as bilateral trade between the two countries remains limited.

Foreign direct investment from Norway has also picked up pace since the pandemic. Before 2020, cumulative Norwegian FDI in India stood at $297.8 million. In the years since, India has drawn approximately $693.1 million in Norwegian investment, including $111.1 million in 2025 alone, though Norway's overall share in India's annual FDI inflows has moderated from 0.62 per cent in 2023 to 0.19 per cent in 2025.

Trade: Small Numbers, Steady Direction

On the trade side, the relationship remains small but is moving in the right direction. India's exports to Norway rose to $471.9 million in FY26, up from $425 million the previous year. Imports from Norway stood at $635.3 million, keeping the trade balance relatively even. Even so, Norway accounts for just 0.11 per cent of India's total exports and 0.08 per cent of its imports, which means there is considerable room for growth.

The EFTA Agreement: The Bigger Picture

Perhaps the most consequential backdrop to this visit is the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that India recently signed with the European Free Trade Association, a four-member bloc that includes Norway. The agreement carries a commitment of $100 billion in investment into India and is expected to generate one million jobs over the next fifteen years. Norway, given the size of its sovereign and pension funds, is seen as a central player in delivering on that promise.

What India Stands to Gain

The real opportunity from PM Modi's Norway visit is less about the trade numbers, which remain modest, and more about deepening access to Norwegian capital. If India can channel a larger share of that capital into equities, infrastructure projects, and clean energy, the visit could mark the beginning of a more consequential financial relationship, one where a small Nordic country quietly becomes one of India's more important long-term investors.

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