Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWhat PM Modi's Norway Visit Means For India's Trade And Investment Ties

What PM Modi's Norway Visit Means For India's Trade And Investment Ties

India is looking for two things simultaneously: new markets for its exports and large pools of long-term capital to fund infrastructure, clean energy, and capital market growth.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New EFTA pact promises $100 billion investment in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Norway this week. It is the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the Scandinavian country in over four decades. While the visit may appear modest in diplomatic scale, it carries real economic weight for India at a time when the country is actively trying to reduce its dependence on traditional partners such as the United States and the Middle East.

Why Norway, And Why Now

India is looking for two things simultaneously: new markets for its exports and large pools of long-term capital to fund infrastructure, clean energy, and capital market growth. Norway, despite being a relatively small trading partner, fits neatly into the second category. The country's Government Pension Fund Global, the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, has been quietly but steadily increasing its exposure to Indian markets over the past decade.

Also Read: Why India’s Fuel Price Hike Is Smaller Than Most Countries Despite Oil Crisis

Norway's Growing Bet On Indian Markets

The numbers tell a clear story. In 2016, Norway ranked tenth among India's foreign portfolio investors, holding a 1.95 per cent share of total foreign portfolio investments. By 2025, it had climbed to seventh place, with its share nearly doubling to 3.87 per cent. This shift reflects a growing institutional confidence in Indian equities, even as bilateral trade between the two countries remains limited.

Foreign direct investment from Norway has also picked up pace since the pandemic. Before 2020, cumulative Norwegian FDI in India stood at $297.8 million. In the years since, India has drawn approximately $693.1 million in Norwegian investment, including $111.1 million in 2025 alone, though Norway's overall share in India's annual FDI inflows has moderated from 0.62 per cent in 2023 to 0.19 per cent in 2025.

Trade: Small Numbers, Steady Direction

On the trade side, the relationship remains small but is moving in the right direction. India's exports to Norway rose to $471.9 million in FY26, up from $425 million the previous year. Imports from Norway stood at $635.3 million, keeping the trade balance relatively even. Even so, Norway accounts for just 0.11 per cent of India's total exports and 0.08 per cent of its imports, which means there is considerable room for growth.

The EFTA Agreement: The Bigger Picture

Perhaps the most consequential backdrop to this visit is the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement that India recently signed with the European Free Trade Association, a four-member bloc that includes Norway. The agreement carries a commitment of $100 billion in investment into India and is expected to generate one million jobs over the next fifteen years. Norway, given the size of its sovereign and pension funds, is seen as a central player in delivering on that promise.

What India Stands to Gain

The real opportunity from PM Modi's Norway visit is less about the trade numbers, which remain modest, and more about deepening access to Norwegian capital. If India can channel a larger share of that capital into equities, infrastructure projects, and clean energy, the visit could mark the beginning of a more consequential financial relationship, one where a small Nordic country quietly becomes one of India's more important long-term investors.

Also Read: Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary economic benefit India hopes to gain from this visit?

The visit's main opportunity lies in deepening access to Norwegian capital. India aims to channel more of this capital into equities, infrastructure, and clean energy projects, fostering a consequential financial relationship.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Foreign Direct Investment PM Modi Norway Visit India-Norway Relations EFTA Agreement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
ICRA Lowers India's FY27 GDP Growth Estimate to 6.2% On West Asia Tensions, Higher Oil Prices
ICRA Lowers India's FY27 GDP Growth Estimate to 6.2% On West Asia Tensions, Higher Oil Prices
Business
Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700
Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700
Business
Personal Loan To Invest In Stock Market: Why It Is Riskier Than You Think
Personal Loan To Invest In Stock Market: Why It Is Riskier Than You Think
Business
Why India’s Fuel Price Hike Is Smaller Than Most Countries Despite Oil Crisis
Why India’s Fuel Price Hike Is Smaller Than Most Countries Despite Oil Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal, Main Accused Reportedly Flees to Canada
Breaking: Family demands fair probe in Trisha Sharma death case, raises questions over investigation process
BREAKING: Suspicious CCTV footage deepens mystery in Trisha Sharma death investigation case updates
CCTVProbe: Twisha Sharma Death Case Deepens After Footage Sparks Murder vs Suicide Debate
JusticeMarch: Ex-Forces Families Announce Rally Seeking Justice, Raise Systemic Fairness Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Expanding Nuclear Triad Gets More Lethal
Opinion
Embed widget