‘Economic Storm Is Coming’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi warns of an impending economic storm impacting citizens.

He alleges Modi government favors industrialists over common people.

Congress criticizes PM Modi's foreign visits amid domestic distress.

Fuel prices rise, exacerbating concerns over inflation and costs.

Rahul on Fuel Price Hike: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Union government’s economic policies, warning that India was heading toward a major “economic storm” that would severely impact ordinary citizens. Speaking during a visit to Rae Bareli, the Congress leader alleged that the current economic structure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was designed to favour a handful of industrialists while leaving farmers, labourers, youth, and small businesses vulnerable.

Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Economic Crisis

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the country’s economic system was becoming increasingly unequal and unsustainable. “The upcoming economic shock will not affect Adani, Ambani, and Modi ji. Its biggest impact will be on the youth, farmers, laborers, and small businesses of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The Congress MP alleged that industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani were among the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s policies.

According to Gandhi, ordinary citizens would bear the brunt of rising inflation, unemployment, and increasing fuel prices if corrective measures were not taken.

Congress Targets PM Over Foreign Visits

The Congress leader also took aim at the Prime Minister over his international engagements, referring to the government’s appeals urging citizens to reduce unnecessary foreign travel amid economic concerns.

Rahul Gandhi remarked that while people were being advised to cut down on overseas trips, the Prime Minister himself continued to undertake multiple foreign visits.

He accused the government of prioritising image-building abroad instead of focusing on domestic economic distress and rising living costs.

The remarks came amid political debate surrounding the Prime Minister’s recent diplomatic engagements, including discussions related to Norway and other international visits.

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Fuel Price Hike Sparks Political Row

The Congress attack intensified after petrol and diesel prices were increased by nearly 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

In New Delhi, petrol prices reportedly climbed from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices rose from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government over the hike, describing it as an “economic crisis created by the Modi government.”

Kharge alleged that ordinary citizens were being burdened by policy failures while large corporate groups continued to receive relief and support.

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Oil Market Volatility Raises Concerns

The latest increase in fuel prices comes amid continued volatility in global energy markets due to tensions in West Asia and fears over crude oil supply disruptions.

Analysts warn that rising international crude prices could widen India’s oil trade deficit in the coming months, given the country’s heavy dependence on imported energy.

Economists have also cautioned that prolonged fuel price increases may further push up inflation and transportation costs, adding pressure on household budgets and small businesses.

The BJP has not yet officially responded to Rahul Gandhi’s latest remarks.