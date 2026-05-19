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HomeNewsIndia‘Economic Storm Is Coming’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike, PM Modi’s Foreign Visits

‘Economic Storm Is Coming’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike, PM Modi’s Foreign Visits

Rahul Gandhi warned of an “economic storm” after fresh fuel price hikes, accusing the Centre of favouring big corporates over citizens.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 May 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi warns of an impending economic storm impacting citizens.
  • He alleges Modi government favors industrialists over common people.
  • Congress criticizes PM Modi's foreign visits amid domestic distress.
  • Fuel prices rise, exacerbating concerns over inflation and costs.

Rahul on Fuel Price Hike: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Union government’s economic policies, warning that India was heading toward a major “economic storm” that would severely impact ordinary citizens. Speaking during a visit to Rae Bareli, the Congress leader alleged that the current economic structure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was designed to favour a handful of industrialists while leaving farmers, labourers, youth, and small businesses vulnerable.

Rahul Gandhi Warns Of Economic Crisis

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the country’s economic system was becoming increasingly unequal and unsustainable. “The upcoming economic shock will not affect Adani, Ambani, and Modi ji. Its biggest impact will be on the youth, farmers, laborers, and small businesses of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The Congress MP alleged that industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani were among the biggest beneficiaries of the government’s policies.

According to Gandhi, ordinary citizens would bear the brunt of rising inflation, unemployment, and increasing fuel prices if corrective measures were not taken.

Congress Targets PM Over Foreign Visits

The Congress leader also took aim at the Prime Minister over his international engagements, referring to the government’s appeals urging citizens to reduce unnecessary foreign travel amid economic concerns.

Rahul Gandhi remarked that while people were being advised to cut down on overseas trips, the Prime Minister himself continued to undertake multiple foreign visits.

He accused the government of prioritising image-building abroad instead of focusing on domestic economic distress and rising living costs.

The remarks came amid political debate surrounding the Prime Minister’s recent diplomatic engagements, including discussions related to Norway and other international visits.

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Fuel Price Hike Sparks Political Row

The Congress attack intensified after petrol and diesel prices were increased by nearly 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

In New Delhi, petrol prices reportedly climbed from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices rose from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government over the hike, describing it as an “economic crisis created by the Modi government.”

Kharge alleged that ordinary citizens were being burdened by policy failures while large corporate groups continued to receive relief and support.

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Oil Market Volatility Raises Concerns

The latest increase in fuel prices comes amid continued volatility in global energy markets due to tensions in West Asia and fears over crude oil supply disruptions.

Analysts warn that rising international crude prices could widen India’s oil trade deficit in the coming months, given the country’s heavy dependence on imported energy.

Economists have also cautioned that prolonged fuel price increases may further push up inflation and transportation costs, adding pressure on household budgets and small businesses.

The BJP has not yet officially responded to Rahul Gandhi’s latest remarks.

Before You Go

Breaking: Family demands fair probe in Trisha Sharma death case, raises questions over investigation process

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's main warning regarding India's economy?

Rahul Gandhi warns that India is heading towards a major economic storm that will severely impact ordinary citizens.

Who does Rahul Gandhi claim benefits from the government's economic policies?

He alleges the current economic structure favors a handful of industrialists like Adani and Ambani, while leaving others vulnerable.

What domestic issues does Rahul Gandhi believe the government is neglecting?

He accuses the government of prioritizing image-building abroad over addressing domestic economic distress and rising living costs.

What recent event has intensified the Congress's criticism of the government?

The recent increase in petrol and diesel prices by nearly 90 paise per litre has intensified the Congress's attack.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Fuel Price Hike BJP Congress Narendra Modi
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