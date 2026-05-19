Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, according to a presidential aide.
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Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13
He also said a bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
- Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi September 12-13.
- Bilateral meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping is planned.
- BRICS expanded to eleven economies, significant global representation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will President Putin attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi?
Who is hosting the BRICS summit?
India is hosting the annual BRICS summit in New Delhi in September, as it holds the chairmanship of the grouping.
Is a meeting planned between Putin and Xi Jinping?
Yes, a bilateral meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
When did BRICS expand?
BRICS expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined in 2025.
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