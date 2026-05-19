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HomeNewsIndiaPutin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13

Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13

He also said a bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 May 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Putin to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi September 12-13.
  • Bilateral meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping is planned.
  • BRICS expanded to eleven economies, significant global representation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12–13, according to a presidential aide.

India, as the chair of BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.

Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency as saying that President Putin will participate in the summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Putin-Xi Bilateral Meeting Planned

He also said a bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Previous India Visit By Putin

Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of BRICS member states in New Delhi.

BRICS Expansion And Global Significance

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The grouping now brings together 11 major emerging economies, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and around 26 per cent of global trade.

Before You Go

Breaking: Punjab Singer Inder Kaur Murdered After Kidnap, Main Accused Escapes to Canada via Nepal

Frequently Asked Questions

Will President Putin attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi?

Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, according to a presidential aide.

Who is hosting the BRICS summit?

India is hosting the annual BRICS summit in New Delhi in September, as it holds the chairmanship of the grouping.

Is a meeting planned between Putin and Xi Jinping?

Yes, a bilateral meeting between President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

When did BRICS expand?

BRICS expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined in 2025.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
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BRICS Summit Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi September 12-13
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