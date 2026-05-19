Putin To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi On September 12–13

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12–13, according to a presidential aide.

India, as the chair of BRICS, will host the annual summit of the grouping in September.

Kremlin aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency as saying that President Putin will participate in the summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Putin-Xi Bilateral Meeting Planned

He also said a bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Previous India Visit By Putin

Putin last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a two-day conclave of BRICS member states in New Delhi.

BRICS Expansion And Global Significance

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The grouping now brings together 11 major emerging economies, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of global GDP and around 26 per cent of global trade.