The US has approved packages for India's AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems.
Explorer
US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India
According to the State Department, the proposed sales are aimed at strengthening defence ties between Washington and New Delhi.
- US approves Apache helicopter and M777 howitzer sustainment packages.
- Deals strengthen US-India strategic ties and defence cooperation.
- Packages provide logistics, training, and technical assistance.
Before You Go
Breaking: Family demands fair probe in Trisha Sharma death case, raises questions over investigation process
Frequently Asked Questions
What major defense sustainment packages has the US approved for India?
What is the estimated cost of these defense sustainment packages?
The Apache helicopter support is estimated at USD 198.2 million, and the M777A2 howitzer sustainment is estimated at USD 230 million.
Why has the US approved these sales to India?
The sales aim to strengthen defense ties and improve the security of India, a major defense partner important for regional stability.
What does the Apache helicopter support package include?
It includes engineering, technical and logistics assistance, technical data, publications, and personnel training for operational readiness and maintenance.
What does the M777A2 Howitzer support package include?
This package includes spare parts, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, and other logistics support components.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India
News
‘Glorifying Rajiv Gandhi’s Killers’: BJP Attacks Vijay Over Mullivaikkal Post
India
‘Economic Storm Is Coming’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Fuel Price Hike
Cities
Delhi Parking Row Turns Violent, Man Suffers Ear Bite Injury In Vivek Vihar Clash
Advertisement
Election
7 Photos
Tamil Nadu, Bengal Election 2026 PICS: From CMs, Candidates To Voters, Polling Continues Amid Tight Battle
Election
8 Photos
West Bengal Elections 2026: From Suvendu Adhikari To Adhir Ranjan, Key Candidates In Phase 1
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion