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HomeNewsUS Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India

US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support Deal For India

According to the State Department, the proposed sales are aimed at strengthening defence ties between Washington and New Delhi.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US approves Apache helicopter and M777 howitzer sustainment packages.
  • Deals strengthen US-India strategic ties and defence cooperation.
  • Packages provide logistics, training, and technical assistance.

The United States has approved two major defence sustainment packages for India — one for the Indian Army’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and another for the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems.

The US Department of State cleared the proposed Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deals worth an estimated USD 198.2 million for Apache helicopter support services and USD 230 million for M777A2 howitzer sustainment support.

US Says Deals Will Strengthen Strategic Ties

According to the State Department, the proposed sales are aimed at strengthening defence ties between Washington and New Delhi.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the department said.

Training, Logistics And Technical Assistance

India had requested sustainment support services for the Apache fleet operated by the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army.

The package includes engineering, technical and logistics assistance from the US government and contractors, along with technical data, publications, personnel training and related programme support elements.

The principal contractors for the Apache support package will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Officials said the support package is intended to ensure operational readiness and long-term maintenance of the Indian Army’s Apache helicopter fleet, which is used in frontline combat and surveillance operations.

India Reduced Planned Apache Purchases

The AH-64E Apache is considered among the world’s most advanced attack helicopters.

However, military planners have become increasingly cautious about investing heavily in expensive crewed platforms that could face vulnerability in contested airspace.

India had initially planned to induct 39 Apache helicopters but later reduced purchases to 28 because of the high per-unit cost, while also increasing focus on indigenous platforms and unmanned systems for future warfare.

M777A2 Howitzer Support Also Approved

In a separate clearance, the State Department authorised long-term sustainment support for India’s M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

The principal contractor for the howitzer support package will be BAE Systems, based in Cumbria, UK.

The support package includes ancillary items, spare parts, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability and other related logistics and programme support components.

M777 Howitzers Widely Deployed In Border Areas

The M777A2 howitzers are known for their lightweight design and operational mobility in mountainous terrain.

The Indian Army has extensively deployed the artillery systems, particularly in sensitive border regions.

Defence Cooperation Between India And US Expands

The approvals come amid growing defence cooperation between India and the United States over the past decade.

The two countries have expanded interoperability, joint military exercises and defence procurement under broader strategic partnership frameworks.

Under the Foreign Military Sales mechanism, the US government facilitates defence sales and support agreements with partner nations, while the Defense Security Cooperation Agency oversees the process.

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Although the State Department has approved the possible sales, the proposed deals will now move to the US Congress for mandatory review before final implementation.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What major defense sustainment packages has the US approved for India?

The US has approved packages for India's AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems.

What is the estimated cost of these defense sustainment packages?

The Apache helicopter support is estimated at USD 198.2 million, and the M777A2 howitzer sustainment is estimated at USD 230 million.

Why has the US approved these sales to India?

The sales aim to strengthen defense ties and improve the security of India, a major defense partner important for regional stability.

What does the Apache helicopter support package include?

It includes engineering, technical and logistics assistance, technical data, publications, and personnel training for operational readiness and maintenance.

What does the M777A2 Howitzer support package include?

This package includes spare parts, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, and other logistics support components.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Apache Helicopter US US Clears $198.2 Million Apache Helicopter Support
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