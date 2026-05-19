‘Glorifying Rajiv Gandhi’s Killers’: BJP Attacks Vijay Over Mullivaikkal Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP questioned Congress's alliance with DMK, citing historical LTTE ties.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has expressed solidarity with Sri Lankan Tamils, invoking the memory of Mullivaikkal, the site linked to the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war in 2009. His remarks, posted on X to mark Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, triggered a sharp political confrontation, with the BJP accusing him of indirectly glorifying the LTTE and questioning the Congress party’s political stance on the issue.

In his post, Vijay wrote: “We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the sea!” The message referred to Mullivaikkal, where LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan military on May 18, 2009, during the closing stages of the civil war.

May 18 is observed by Sri Lankan Tamils across the world, as well as sections of Tamils in India, as a remembrance day for civilians and fighters who lost their lives during the conflict. Vijay’s post was widely interpreted by his supporters as a statement backing Tamil rights and acknowledging the suffering endured during the war.

Also Read: 'Vijay Govt Can Fall Anytime Soon': Stalin Urges DMK Cadre To Be Prepared For 'Early Polls'

BJP Targets Vijay

The BJP, however, reacted strongly and accused Vijay of paying tribute to the LTTE leadership. In a post, the party said the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had paid homage to Prabhakaran, whose organisation was responsible for the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The BJP also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress party had repeatedly ignored ideological contradictions for political convenience. Referring to the Congress-DMK alliance, the BJP claimed the DMK had historically acted as an “LTTE apologist”, yet Congress remained allied with it for electoral interests.

Also Read: ‘Mullivaikkal Lives In Our Hearts’: Vijay Remembers LTTE Chief Prabhakaran, Extends Solidarity To SL Tamils

Row Expands Beyond Politics

The latest controversy underscores the continued political sensitivity surrounding the Sri Lankan Tamil issue in Tamil Nadu, where Mullivaikkal remains a deeply emotional and symbolic subject for many Tamils.