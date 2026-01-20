Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | iPhone 18 Might Have Hidden Face ID, Smoother Screens & A Split Launch

Apple’s iPhone 18 series could bring full-screen displays, under-screen Face ID on Pro models, and smoother refresh rates for everyone, marking one of the biggest design shifts in years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Apple fans are already excited about the iPhone 18 series, even though it is still far away. New leaks are slowly painting a picture of what Apple may launch in 2026. While nothing is official, trusted tipsters suggest big changes in design, display, and launch plans. The Pro models may arrive in September 2026, while the regular versions could come later. 

From smoother screens to hidden Face ID, the iPhone 18 lineup could feel fresh and futuristic if these early reports turn out to be true.

iPhone 18 Pro Leak Points To Under-Screen Face ID

The biggest upgrade is expected on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. A well-known leaker, Digital Chat Station, claims Apple may finally bring under-screen Face ID. This means the Face ID sensors would sit below the display, removing the need for visible cutouts.

Another report says Apple could move the selfie camera to the top-left corner of the screen. With Face ID hidden, the familiar pill-shaped cutout may disappear. This would give users a cleaner, full-screen look.

The iPhone 18 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO display, while the Pro Max could get a large 6.9-inch screen. Both models are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming.

What about Dynamic Island? Even if the cutout goes away, Apple may keep it as a software feature for alerts, music, and Live Activities.

iPhone 18 Lineup & Launch Date Rumours

The standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 are likely to keep the Dynamic Island. These models are also rumoured to get 120Hz LTPO displays, which would be a big upgrade for non-Pro users.

Expected display sizes include:

  • iPhone 18: 6.3 inches
  • iPhone Air 2: 6.5 inches
  • iPhone 18 Pro: 6.3 inches
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max: 6.9 inches

Reports suggest Apple may launch the Pro models in September 2026, following its usual schedule. The regular iPhone 18 and Air 2 could arrive later, possibly in March 2027.

Digital Chat Station has a solid track record with Apple leaks, but these details are not confirmed. As always, Apple’s plans can change before launch.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the iPhone 18 series expected to launch?

The Pro models are rumored to launch in September 2026, while the standard versions might be released later, possibly in March 2027.

What is a major expected upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro models?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max might feature under-screen Face ID, eliminating the need for visible cutouts on the display.

Will the Dynamic Island be removed with the iPhone 18 Pro?

Even if the display cutouts disappear, Apple may retain the Dynamic Island as a software feature for alerts and other interactive elements.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
