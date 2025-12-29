18-Year-Old Jhansi Girl Dies After Consuming Poison Over iPhone Demand

A heartbreaking case has emerged from Jhansi, where an 18-year-old girl allegedly took her own life after her demand for an iPhone could not be met. For several days, she had been insisting that her father buy her an Apple phone. Due to severe financial difficulties, he tried to reason with her repeatedly. Sadly, the situation took a tragic turn when the girl consumed poison at home.

Despite being rushed to hospitals, she did not survive. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Jhansi Girl Dies After iPhone Demand Not Fulfilled

The deceased has been identified as Maya Rajput, around 18 years old, the daughter of Tulsiram Rajput. She lived in the village of Kusmaliya under the Dakor police station area of Jalaun district.

Maya was the youngest among four siblings, with one brother and two sisters. Her father earns a living as an auto-rickshaw driver, while her mother works as a daily wage labourer.

According to her father, Maya was studying in Class 11. Her old mobile phone had broken, after which she started demanding a new one. For the last three to four days, she had been asking specifically for an Apple phone.

Tulsiram said he tried many times to explain that the family’s financial condition did not allow such an expensive purchase. However, Maya reportedly refused to accept this.

He also revealed that earlier, she had demanded gold earrings worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. At that time, he had asked her to wait until the month of Chaitra. Before that issue could be resolved, she began insisting on the iPhone, which costs around Rs 50,000. He assured her that he would try to buy it after the pea crop was harvested, but she wanted it immediately.

Father’s Statement In Jhansi Student Suicide Case

On Saturday, which was a holiday, Maya stayed at home and continued pressing for the phone. She reportedly told her family that she wanted the mobile within two days. When she realised that her demand would not be met so soon, she allegedly consumed poison.

She was first taken to Urai Medical College for treatment. Due to her serious condition, doctors referred her to Jhansi Medical College. Unfortunately, she died on the way before reaching Jhansi.

Tulsiram said that before leaving the house to buy vegetables, he told her they would look into the matter later. When he returned, he was informed that she had been taken to the hospital after consuming poison. He added that he kept explaining the lack of money and reminded her that the family still had responsibilities, including arranging her marriage. Despite this, she remained firm on her demand for the Apple phone.

Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The incident has left the family and village in deep shock.