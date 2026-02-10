Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Falls By Rs 35,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Falls By Rs 35,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India has dropped by Rs 35,000 on Flipkart with bank and exchange deals, pushing the effective cost below Rs 1 lakh for many users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 16 Price In India: Apple’s premium flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now getting attention again because of a fresh price drop on Flipkart. With bank discounts and exchange bonuses combined, the effective cost has gone below Rs 1 lakh for some buyers. That is a big shift for a Pro Max model that usually stays in the ultra-premium bracket. 

Because of this, many users who delayed their upgrade are now reconsidering. The deal especially looks attractive for people moving from older Pro or Pro Max models in 2026.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India Drops With Flipkart Offers

The official iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India for the 256GB model is Rs 1,34,900. However, Flipkart is currently offering an instant Rs 4,000 discount when buyers use select bank credit cards. This is a direct price cut at checkout, so there are no complicated steps involved.

The bigger benefit comes from the exchange program. Buyers can get up to Rs 68,050 off by trading in an old smartphone. 

The final exchange value depends on the brand, model, condition, and even your city. For example, a well-kept iPhone 13 Pro can fetch around Rs 30,000 in exchange value.

When bank and exchange offers are combined, the effective purchase price can fall below Rs 1 lakh. That makes this deal stand out because Pro Max models rarely reach this range while still being part of Apple’s latest lineup.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Feels Better With Premium Features

Even with the lower effective price, the phone still delivers full flagship performance. It runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which is built for heavy apps, gaming, and AI features. Daily use feels fast and smooth, and Apple is known for giving software updates for many years.

The phone has a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On support. The titanium frame adds strength while keeping the weight under control. Durability is also improved with Ceramic Shield protection.

Camera performance is another strong point. You get a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens. It supports advanced photo and video modes, including ProRAW and ProRes. With 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and water resistance included, the value now looks much more practical for serious upgraders.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price drop situation for the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India?

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is experiencing a price drop on Flipkart, with combined bank and exchange offers bringing the effective cost below Rs 1 lakh for some buyers.

What is the official launch price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) in India?

The official launch price for the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India is Rs 1,34,900.

How can I get an additional discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max through Flipkart?

You can get an instant Rs 4,000 discount by using select bank credit cards on Flipkart. Additionally, an exchange program offers up to Rs 68,050 off for trading in an old smartphone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone IPhone 16 Pro Max TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Cities
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Business
India-US Trade Pact Under Scanner: $500 Billion Pledge, Russian Oil, Farmers' Fears Explained
ABP Live Deep Dive | Farmers, Oil And Tariffs: The Real Stakes Behind The India-US Trade Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Political Flash: TMC Refuses to Sign No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Breaking News: Naravane Book Leak Case Deepens Political Clash
Political Alert: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Defence Book Leak Claims
Politics: Opposition To Move No-Confidence Notice Against Speaker Om Birla Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget