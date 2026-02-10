iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Falls By Rs 35,000: Here's How To Get This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 16 Price In India: Apple’s premium flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now getting attention again because of a fresh price drop on Flipkart. With bank discounts and exchange bonuses combined, the effective cost has gone below Rs 1 lakh for some buyers. That is a big shift for a Pro Max model that usually stays in the ultra-premium bracket.

Because of this, many users who delayed their upgrade are now reconsidering. The deal especially looks attractive for people moving from older Pro or Pro Max models in 2026.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India Drops With Flipkart Offers

The official iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India for the 256GB model is Rs 1,34,900. However, Flipkart is currently offering an instant Rs 4,000 discount when buyers use select bank credit cards. This is a direct price cut at checkout, so there are no complicated steps involved.

The bigger benefit comes from the exchange program. Buyers can get up to Rs 68,050 off by trading in an old smartphone.

The final exchange value depends on the brand, model, condition, and even your city. For example, a well-kept iPhone 13 Pro can fetch around Rs 30,000 in exchange value.

When bank and exchange offers are combined, the effective purchase price can fall below Rs 1 lakh. That makes this deal stand out because Pro Max models rarely reach this range while still being part of Apple’s latest lineup.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price In India Feels Better With Premium Features

Even with the lower effective price, the phone still delivers full flagship performance. It runs on Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which is built for heavy apps, gaming, and AI features. Daily use feels fast and smooth, and Apple is known for giving software updates for many years.

The phone has a large 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On support. The titanium frame adds strength while keeping the weight under control. Durability is also improved with Ceramic Shield protection.

Camera performance is another strong point. You get a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens. It supports advanced photo and video modes, including ProRAW and ProRes. With 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and water resistance included, the value now looks much more practical for serious upgraders.