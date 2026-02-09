Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: Valentine’s Day is just days away, and many people are thinking about what to gift their special someone. It doesn’t always need to be expensive or flashy, but if you were already planning to upgrade a phone, this timing can feel right. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the most talked-about premium phones right now, mainly because of its high price and ongoing online offers.

Instead of hype, let’s keep it simple and look at what the current price cuts and features actually mean for normal buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Dropped Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB model is currently listed at about Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. That’s the standard premium launch price, and not exactly small. But there are a few conditional savings options that can reduce the effective cost for some buyers.

Prime members using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get cashback of up to around Rs 7,495 as an Amazon Pay balance. This is not an instant price drop for everyone; it only applies to eligible card users. The benefit shows at checkout, so the final number can differ from person to person.

On top of that, buyers can use the exchange program. The maximum exchange value goes up to Rs 48,000 for selected phones. For example, an iPhone 15 in good condition may fetch around Rs 32,150. When bank cashback, exchange value, and small platform bonuses are added together, the total benefit can reach about Rs 39,645. Final exchange value is confirmed at pickup, so it can change slightly.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs & Key Features

On the hardware side, the iPhone 17 Pro Max focuses heavily on performance and display quality. It comes with a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations look smoother in daily use.

It is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip paired with around 12GB RAM, aimed at heavy multitasking and gaming. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The rear setup is expected to include three 48MP cameras for main, ultra-wide, and zoom shots. Other features include USB-C charging, MagSafe, 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It ships with the latest iOS version for long software support.