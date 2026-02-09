Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Max Just Got Around Rs 40,000 Cheaper Ahead Of Valentine’s Day: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max Just Got Around Rs 40,000 Cheaper Ahead Of Valentine’s Day: Here's How To Get This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Max is seeing Valentine's week offers with cashback and exchange deals that can lower the real cost, but savings depend on cards and old phone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: Valentine’s Day is just days away, and many people are thinking about what to gift their special someone. It doesn’t always need to be expensive or flashy, but if you were already planning to upgrade a phone, this timing can feel right. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the most talked-about premium phones right now, mainly because of its high price and ongoing online offers. 

Instead of hype, let’s keep it simple and look at what the current price cuts and features actually mean for normal buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Dropped Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB model is currently listed at about Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. That’s the standard premium launch price, and not exactly small. But there are a few conditional savings options that can reduce the effective cost for some buyers.

Prime members using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get cashback of up to around Rs 7,495 as an Amazon Pay balance. This is not an instant price drop for everyone; it only applies to eligible card users. The benefit shows at checkout, so the final number can differ from person to person.

On top of that, buyers can use the exchange program. The maximum exchange value goes up to Rs 48,000 for selected phones. For example, an iPhone 15 in good condition may fetch around Rs 32,150. When bank cashback, exchange value, and small platform bonuses are added together, the total benefit can reach about Rs 39,645. Final exchange value is confirmed at pickup, so it can change slightly.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs & Key Features

On the hardware side, the iPhone 17 Pro Max focuses heavily on performance and display quality. It comes with a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and animations look smoother in daily use.

It is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip paired with around 12GB RAM, aimed at heavy multitasking and gaming. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The rear setup is expected to include three 48MP cameras for main, ultra-wide, and zoom shots. Other features include USB-C charging, MagSafe, 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Face ID, and IP68 water and dust resistance. It ships with the latest iOS version for long software support.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently on sale for Valentine's Day?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is listed at Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. While not a direct price drop, there are conditional savings available for some buyers.

What are the potential savings on the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Prime members with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get up to Rs 7,495 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. An exchange program offers up to Rs 48,000 for select old phones.

What are the key display and performance features of the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

It boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The A19 Pro chip and 12GB RAM ensure strong performance for multitasking and gaming.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro Max IPhone 17 Pro Max Discount
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
World
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS FLASH: Opposition Protests Rock UP Assembly as SP–Congress Target Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
NEWS UPDATE: Lok Sabha Disrupted Again as Opposition Protest Forces Adjournment Till Noon
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Sails to Northeast as PM Interacts with Students in Guwahati
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha in Gujarat Highlights Tribal Wisdom, Dreams, and Exam Life
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Reaches Raipur as PM Engages Students on Exams, Sports, Travel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget