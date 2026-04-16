'Nudify' & 'Undress' AI Apps Slip Through Apple, Google's Policy Cracks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tech giants Apple and Google allow controversial AI image apps.

Search terms like 'nudify' lead users to exploitative apps.

Flagged apps boast millions of downloads and significant revenue.

Platforms remove apps, but enforcement inconsistencies persist.

Major tech platforms Apple and Google are facing fresh scrutiny after a new report revealed that apps capable of generating nonconsensual sexualised images continue to be available on their app stores, despite clear policies banning such content. The findings, published by the Tech Transparency Project, raise questions about how effectively these companies are enforcing their own guidelines in an era of rapidly evolving AI-powered tools.

Search Terms Lead Users Straight To Controversial Apps

Typing keywords such as “nudify” or “undress” into the Apple App Store or Google Play Store still surfaces apps that can digitally alter images to make individuals appear nude or partially undressed. According to researchers, these tools are not limited to obscure corners of the internet but are actively discoverable through standard search and autocomplete suggestions.

The report also notes that both platforms have, at times, displayed advertisements for similar apps alongside search results, further amplifying their reach.

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Massive Downloads, Millions In Revenue

The scale of the issue appears significant. Apps flagged in the report have collectively recorded 483 million downloads and generated an estimated $122 million in revenue, based on data from market intelligence firm AppMagic.

A spokesperson for AppMagic indicated that the report has already had some impact, leading to the removal of certain apps and prompting others to revise their policies. However, researchers argue that enforcement remains inconsistent, with new apps continuing to appear even after earlier crackdowns.

Platforms Respond, But Gaps Remain

Apple’s developer guidelines explicitly prohibit "overtly sexual or pornographic material." Similarly, Google bans "apps that degrade or objectify people, such as apps that claim to undress people or see through clothing, even if labelled as prank or entertainment apps."

Despite this, the Tech Transparency Project identified 18 such apps on Apple’s platform and 20 on Google Play. Some apps were overtly marketed with sexualised imagery, while others presented themselves as harmless tools but could easily be used for similar purposes.

"It's not just that the companies are failing to actually appropriately review these apps and continue to approve them and profit from them," Katie Paul, director of the project, said in an interview. "They are actually directing users to the apps themselves."

Google said several apps mentioned in the report have already been suspended and that investigations are ongoing. "When violations of our policies are reported to us, we investigate and take appropriate action," the company said in an email.

Apple, meanwhile, confirmed it removed 15 apps after being alerted and has warned additional developers about potential violations. The company also stated that some apps cited did not breach its policies and highlighted its ongoing efforts to proactively reject or remove problematic content.

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Growing Political Pressure And Regulatory Focus

The resurgence of such apps comes amid increasing global concern over the misuse of AI for creating deepfakes and nonconsensual imagery. Lawmakers in multiple countries have begun pushing for stricter regulation, particularly as these tools become more accessible and harder to detect.

While both Apple and Google have taken action against specific apps, the report suggests the broader ecosystem remains porous. Each wave of removals appears to be followed by the emergence of new, similar apps, raising questions about whether current moderation systems are equipped to handle the scale and speed of the problem.