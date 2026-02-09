When Is iOS 26.4 Rolling Out? Check New Features iPhone Users Will Get

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple is getting ready to roll out what could be one of its biggest software updates in recent years. The upcoming iOS 26.4 update is expected to bring major Apple Intelligence features and a long-awaited Siri upgrade. Bloomberg reports that the first developer beta may arrive in the week of 23 February, with a public beta likely soon after.

If testing goes smoothly, users could see the final release by the end of March. This update is important because several delayed AI features may finally reach iPhone users.

iOS 26.4 Update Features And Release Timeline

The iOS 26.4 update is expected to focus heavily on AI tools and smarter system behavior. According to recent reports, Apple plans to push the developer beta first, followed by a public beta in early March.

This usually means the company is in the final stage of testing. If there are no major bugs, the stable version should roll out globally by late March.

One big reason this update matters is that Apple had earlier delayed some of its advanced AI features. Now those tools are likely ready. Apple Intelligence will reportedly be more deeply built into the system, helping with writing, summaries, and smart suggestions across apps.

Users may notice faster responses and more useful automation in daily tasks. The update is also expected to improve overall system stability and performance, along with the new features.

Siri Apple Intelligence Upgrade In iOS 26.4

The highlight of iOS 26.4 could be the new Siri experience. Apple is said to be adding smarter, context-aware abilities to Siri using Apple Intelligence and advanced AI models.

Siri may soon understand personal context better, meaning it can look into your notes, messages, and emails to answer questions or complete tasks more accurately.

Another expected feature is on-screen awareness. This would allow Siri to understand what you are currently viewing and take action based on it.

For example, if an address or event is open on screen, Siri could save or share it with a simple voice command. Cross-app actions are also coming, which means Siri may handle multi-step tasks across different apps without manual tapping.

On top of the AI upgrades, iOS 26.4 is also expected to add a few new emojis, including symbols like an apple core, a fight cloud, and a treasure chest. Small touch, but users always love new emoji drops.