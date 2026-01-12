Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyUsing An iPhone? Miss This Emergency iOS Update & Hackers Can Walk In

Using An iPhone? Miss This Emergency iOS Update & Hackers Can Walk In

This iPhone update fixes zero-day flaws already used by attackers. Even opening a webpage can expose your data, making this one of the most urgent iOS security updates in years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple iPhones are known for strong security. But even iOS is not perfect. Apple has now confirmed that serious flaws were found in its system, and hackers have already used them in real attacks. These bugs live inside WebKit, the engine that runs Safari and many apps on your phone. If exploited, attackers can run harmful code and steal data through a simple web page. 

That’s why Apple is urging users to update their iPhones immediately. Ignoring this update could leave your personal data wide open.

Why This iPhone Security Update Matters Right Now

This iPhone security update is not a normal bug fix. It patches zero-day flaws, which means hackers were already using these weaknesses before Apple even knew about them. 

These flaws allow attackers to control parts of your phone just by loading malicious web content. You don’t need to download an app or click anything strange. Even visiting a harmful page can be enough.

Apple has clearly said that these bugs were used in “targeted attacks.” Once such flaws become public, they can spread fast. Cybercriminals around the world start using them. This is why security experts say zero-day bugs are the most dangerous type.

India’s cyber agency, CERT-In, has also issued a high-risk warning for Apple users. According to them, multiple vulnerabilities exist in iOS and iPadOS, and users must update without delay. 

This shows how serious the threat is. It’s not limited to one country or one group. Anyone using an older iOS version is at risk.

How The iPhone Security Update Protects Your Data

This iPhone security update closes the door that hackers were using to enter your phone. It fixes the WebKit flaws and other high-severity bugs that could lead to data theft, spying, or full control of your device.

Many people believe that expensive phones are always safe. But the truth is simple: security depends on updates. Even the best hardware becomes weak if the software is old. Hackers don’t attack brands. They attack outdated systems.

Apple now recommends turning on auto-updates and installing the latest iOS version manually if needed. It takes only a few minutes, but it can save your photos, messages, banking apps, and private data from being exposed.

This is not just another update notification. It’s a reminder that your phone’s safety is in your hands. Update now, and stay protected.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of security flaws has Apple confirmed in its iPhones?

Apple has confirmed serious flaws within WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and many apps. These vulnerabilities allow attackers to run harmful code and steal data.

Why is this iPhone security update considered urgent?

This update patches zero-day flaws, meaning hackers were actively exploiting them before Apple was aware. These vulnerabilities can be exploited through visiting a malicious web page.

How can visiting a web page compromise my iPhone?

The identified bugs reside in WebKit. If exploited, simply loading malicious content on a web page can allow attackers to run harmful code and potentially steal your data.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
BMC Polls: Raj Thackeray Crosses Limits, Calls Annamalai ‘Rasmalai' & ‘Lungi-Pungi’
News
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
India
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
Trump And Modi Are Real Friends, No Partner More Important Than India: US Envoy Sergio Gor
World
Pakistan Positioning Itself As ‘Leader’ Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm
Pakistan Positioning Itself As 'Leader' Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget