HomeNewsWorld'Pak PM Would've Died If Not...': Trump's Fresh Twist On India-Pak Truce Claim

Trump claims Pakistan PM “would have died” in India-Pak crisis, saying his intervention prevented a nuclear confrontation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a dramatic assertion during his State of the Union address, claiming that Pakistan’s prime minister would not have survived an alleged India-Pakistan confrontation had he not intervened.

"In first 10 months, I ended eight wars including Cambodia-Thailand. Pakistan and India - would have been a nuclear. The PM of Pak would have died had it not been for my involvement, said US President Donald Trump, as per PTI. 

The president further alleged that “Operation Sindoor” could have led to the deaths of as many as 35 million people in Pakistan, though he did not provide details about the basis of that estimate or the specific nature of the operation.

Trump framed his intervention as critical in averting catastrophic consequences. He suggested that without his involvement, tensions between the two South Asian neighbors might have spiraled into a nuclear exchange. India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, have a long history of military standoffs and diplomatic strain.

(More details awaited)

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
