Bill Gates Admits To Affairs With Russian Women, Calls Epstein Meetings A 'Huge Mistake'

HomeTechnologyBill Gates Admits To Affairs With Russian Women, Calls Epstein Meetings A 'Huge Mistake'

Bill Gates addressed staff questions about his past, admitting Russian affairs and regretting his association with Jeffrey Epstein, while maintaining that no criminal conduct was involved.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 06:23 PM (IST)

Bill Gates has admitted that he had two affairs with Russian women, saying the relationships were personal mistakes and did not involve Jeffrey Epstein or any of his victims. Speaking during a recent town hall at the Gates Foundation, the Microsoft co-founder apologised for decisions that have affected the organisation’s reputation. He said Epstein later became aware of the affairs, but insisted he “did nothing illicit” and never engaged in criminal activity. 

Gates also acknowledged that his association with Epstein was a serious error in judgment that continues to raise questions.

Bill Gates Russian Affair: What He Revealed

During the meeting, Gates clearly spoke about his personal relationships. He said, “I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities.”

He explained that these affairs were consensual and did not involve Epstein. Gates also said, “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” while responding to concerns about his past connection with Epstein.

According to him, Epstein later became aware of these affairs, but was not part of them in any way. Gates added, “To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” making it clear that his personal relationships were separate from Epstein’s crimes.

He admitted that meeting Epstein was a serious error. “It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” he said during the town hall. Gates also acknowledged that the controversy has affected the foundation’s public image.

Russian Affair Controversy And Impact On Gates Foundation

The Russian affair controversy has added more pressure on Gates and his philanthropic work. He admitted that his past actions have cast a shadow over the foundation’s reputation.

Gates also mentioned that his former wife, Melinda French Gates, had raised concerns earlier. “To give her credit, she was always kind of sceptical about the Epstein thing,” he said.

He further apologised, saying, “I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” accepting that his decisions created unwanted attention.

While Gates maintains he broke no laws, the admission about his Russian affairs has renewed scrutiny. He says he now understands how his association with Epstein helped normalise a situation that should have raised red flags.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Bill Gates admit to having affairs with Russian women?

Yes, Bill Gates admitted to having two affairs with Russian women. He described them as personal mistakes that did not involve Jeffrey Epstein.

Did Jeffrey Epstein know about Bill Gates' affairs?

Yes, Bill Gates stated that Jeffrey Epstein later became aware of the affairs. However, Epstein was not involved in them in any way.

Have Bill Gates' affairs impacted the Gates Foundation?

Yes, Bill Gates acknowledged that his past actions and association with Epstein have cast a shadow over the foundation's reputation and apologized for decisions that have affected it.

Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
