Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Lands In Tel Aviv, Welcomed By Netanyahu And Wife Sara

PM Modi Lands In Tel Aviv, Welcomed By Netanyahu And Wife Sara

Israel’s Prime Minister also marked the occasion on social media, highlighting the significance of the visit and the close ties between the two leaders.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tel Aviv on Tuesday for his two-day State Visit to Israel and was accorded a ceremonial red-carpet reception upon arrival. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara personally received him at Ben Gurion Airport, marking the start of the high-level engagements scheduled during the visit.

Israel’s Prime Minister also marked the occasion on social media, highlighting the significance of the visit and the close ties between the two leaders.

In a post, he said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, arrives today for another historic visit to Israel, following his previous visit in 2017 and Prime Minister Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi maintain a close personal relationship, and their deep, long-standing friendship strongly reflects the relations between the two countries...”

An Israeli commentator has described the visit as part of a broader geopolitical shift linking the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

Writing in The Times of Israel, Rafi Glick observed, “Modi’s visit forms part of a wider process reshaping the geopolitical space between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, where ports, trade corridors and security partnerships are becoming key instruments in defining the emerging regional order.”

He added, “The direction is clear: India is no longer a distant player in Middle Eastern geopolitics — it is becoming one of its architects”.

What Did PM Modi Say Before Leaving For Tel Aviv?

In his departure statement issued in New Delhi on February 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of the visit, describing it as a key moment in advancing India–Israel ties.

“At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026,” he said.

Highlighting the depth of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister noted that India and Israel share a “robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership” that has seen “remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years”. He said he looked forward to discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu to further strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, an occasion he described as a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic traditions shared by both nations.

The Prime Minister also said he was keen to engage with members of the Indian diaspora in Israel, acknowledging their role in nurturing the special friendship between the two countries.

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the visit, he said it would further consolidate the enduring bonds between India and Israel, set new benchmarks for the Strategic Partnership, and advance a shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future.

Related Video

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

How was Prime Minister Narendra Modi received in Tel Aviv?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial red-carpet reception upon his arrival in Tel Aviv. He was personally welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport.

Why is this visit considered historic?

This visit is considered historic as it follows Prime Minister Modi's previous visit in 2017 and Prime Minister Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India. The leaders share a close personal relationship.

What is the geopolitical significance of this visit?

The visit is seen as part of a geopolitical shift linking the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean. India is becoming an architect of the emerging regional order.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tel Aviv Netanyahu PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Lands In Tel Aviv, Welcomed By Netanyahu And Wife Sara
PM Modi Lands In Tel Aviv, Welcomed By Netanyahu And Wife Sara
World
Planning Jeju Island Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Advisory After Influencer's 'Detention' In South Korea
Planning Jeju Island Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Advisory After Influencer's 'Detention' In South Korea
World
'Did Nothing Illicit': Bill Gates Apologises To Foundation Staff Over Epstein Ties
'Did Nothing Illicit': Bill Gates Apologises To Foundation Staff Over Epstein Ties
World
Meet Rob Jetten Who Makes History As Netherlands’ Youngest & First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Meet Rob Jetten Who Makes History As Netherlands’ Youngest & First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Bhopal Uncovers Shocking Conversion & Exploitation Racket, Authorities Launch Probe
Historic Moment: PM Modi Begins Historic 9-Year-Later Visit to Israel, Major Defense Deals Expected
Breaking News: UP Shankaracharya Controversy Escalates, Congress Backs Swami Avimukteshwaranand
Exclusive: Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad School Sends Students and Residents Into Panic
Exclusive: Dhami Leads Uttarakhand’s UCC Implementation, Ensures Religious Harmony & Women’s Rights
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget