PM Modi Lands In Tel Aviv, Welcomed By Netanyahu And Wife Sara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tel Aviv on Tuesday for his two-day State Visit to Israel and was accorded a ceremonial red-carpet reception upon arrival. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara personally received him at Ben Gurion Airport, marking the start of the high-level engagements scheduled during the visit.

Israel’s Prime Minister also marked the occasion on social media, highlighting the significance of the visit and the close ties between the two leaders.

In a post, he said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, arrives today for another historic visit to Israel, following his previous visit in 2017 and Prime Minister Netanyahu's reciprocal visit to India. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi maintain a close personal relationship, and their deep, long-standing friendship strongly reflects the relations between the two countries...”

An Israeli commentator has described the visit as part of a broader geopolitical shift linking the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean.

Writing in The Times of Israel, Rafi Glick observed, “Modi’s visit forms part of a wider process reshaping the geopolitical space between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, where ports, trade corridors and security partnerships are becoming key instruments in defining the emerging regional order.”

He added, “The direction is clear: India is no longer a distant player in Middle Eastern geopolitics — it is becoming one of its architects”.

What Did PM Modi Say Before Leaving For Tel Aviv?

In his departure statement issued in New Delhi on February 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of the visit, describing it as a key moment in advancing India–Israel ties.

“At the invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be undertaking a State Visit to Israel from 25-26 February 2026,” he said.

Highlighting the depth of bilateral relations, the Prime Minister noted that India and Israel share a “robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership” that has seen “remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years”. He said he looked forward to discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu to further strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, an occasion he described as a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic traditions shared by both nations.

The Prime Minister also said he was keen to engage with members of the Indian diaspora in Israel, acknowledging their role in nurturing the special friendship between the two countries.

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the visit, he said it would further consolidate the enduring bonds between India and Israel, set new benchmarks for the Strategic Partnership, and advance a shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future.