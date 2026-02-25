Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
No Black Box On Crashed Jharkhand Air Ambulance: How a DGCA Rule Loophole Created Safety Blind Spot

The absence of a black box complicates the investigation, forcing reliance on alternative data sources. The crash has renewed calls for mandatory black boxes on chartered and air ambulance aircraft.

By : Varun Bhasin | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A private air ambulance travelling from Ranchi to Delhi that crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on February 23 was not equipped with a black box, officials have confirmed.

According to aircraft records and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), installation of a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was not mandatory for older private aircraft in this category at the time of certification.

Under DGCA’s CAR norms, the requirement to install black boxes on small general aviation aircraft depends on factors such as the aircraft’s weight and the date on which its first airworthiness certificate was issued.

The aircraft involved in the crash was manufactured in 1987 and received its airworthiness certification during that period. As per the regulations in force at the time, fitting a CVR and FDR was not compulsory.

However, the absence of a black box has made the investigation more challenging. Typically, black boxes provide crucial information, including the pilots’ final cockpit conversations and key technical flight data.

In the absence of CVR and FDR data, probe agencies are now relying on radar inputs, weather reports, examination of the wreckage, and maintenance records to determine the cause of the crash.

The incident has once again sparked debate over whether black boxes should be made mandatory for chartered and air ambulance aircraft. Sources indicate that the DGCA may review this aspect and consider possible amendments to the CAR regulations in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was the air ambulance that crashed equipped with a black box?

No, the private air ambulance that crashed was not equipped with a black box. This was because installing a Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder was not mandatory for older private aircraft of its category at the time of its certification.

Why was a black box not mandatory for this aircraft?

The requirement for black boxes on small general aviation aircraft depends on factors like weight and the date of airworthiness certification. The aircraft manufactured in 1987 and certified then was not required to have one under the regulations then in force.

How does the absence of a black box affect the crash investigation?

The absence of a black box makes the investigation more challenging. Normally, black boxes provide crucial data like pilot conversations and flight details, which are now unavailable.

What is being used to investigate the crash instead of black box data?

Investigators are currently relying on radar inputs, weather reports, examination of the wreckage, and maintenance records to determine the cause of the crash.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Black Box Air Ambulance Crash Jharkhand Helicopter Crash
