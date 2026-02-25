'Calculated Move': SC Slams NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Reference In Textbooks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has strongly objected to a new Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) that includes a section on “corruption in the judiciary.” Declaring that the apex court will take suo motu cognisance of the matter, the CJI underlined that no one would be permitted to malign the institution.

He made it clear that the law would take its course in response to the publication, signaling a firm stance from the judiciary in safeguarding its credibility.

Supreme Court To Step In Over 'Corruption In Judiciary'

The announcement marks a rare and forceful intervention by the judiciary into academic content. By initiating suo motu proceedings, the Supreme Court of India has indicated that it views the textbook reference as serious enough to warrant direct judicial scrutiny.

The move underscores concerns within the judiciary about how constitutional institutions are portrayed, particularly in educational material meant for schoolchildren. The CJI’s remarks reflect an institutional resolve to prevent what he perceives as reputational harm.

The Chief Justice of India said, "I have taken cognizance of the matter. No one will be allowed to defame the judiciary. The case will be heard soon." He added, "Lawyers and judges across the country are concerned about this. As the head of the judiciary, I will play my role."

What New Textbook Says

For the first time, NCERT has incorporated a discussion on “corruption in the judiciary” in its revised Class 8 Social Science textbook. The updated chapter, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,” expands beyond the traditional focus on court structure and judicial functions.



In addition to explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, the chapter addresses systemic challenges, including allegations of corruption and the mounting backlog of cases. It cites approximate pending case figures: around 81,000 in the Supreme Court, 62,40,000 in High Courts, and 4,70,00,000 in district and subordinate courts.