Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus, & S26 India Prices Leak: See What Each Model May Cost

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch its next big flagship phone, and fans are already excited. While most people are still waiting to see the full design and official features of the Galaxy S26 series, one detail has already grabbed attention: the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Even before Samsung makes anything official, leaks about pricing have started spreading online.

These early details have quickly become the main talking point, and if they are true, Samsung might stick to a familiar pricing strategy this year.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, & Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India

Recent Samsung Galaxy S26 price leaks suggest that the company may not increase prices this time. The base Galaxy S26 model, which is expected to come with 256GB storage, could be priced at around $799. That roughly converts to Rs 72,000. This is similar to the previous Galaxy S25 model, but there are reports that Samsung may offer better base storage.

The Galaxy S26 Plus is likely to cost around $999, which comes close to Rs 90,000. The premium Galaxy S26 Ultra may be priced at $1,299, which is around Rs 1,18,000.

If these numbers turn out to be correct, Samsung may focus more on improving features rather than increasing the cost. For buyers, steady pricing with better upgrades could feel like a smart move.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Features And Upgrades

Talking about Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features and upgrades, performance seems to be the main highlight. Reports say the new series could run on the Exynos 2600 chipset, built on Samsung’s advanced 2nm process.

In simple terms, this could mean faster performance, better multitasking, and improved heat control compared to older chips.

Charging speed may also see an upgrade. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to support 60W wired charging, which would be much faster than before. Wireless charging could go up to 25W on the Ultra and around 20W on the regular models.

However, some leaks suggest there may not be built-in Qi2 magnetic support. If that happens, users might need special magnetic cases to use certain accessories properly. Now, all eyes are on Samsung’s official launch to confirm what is real and what is just speculation.