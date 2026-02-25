Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah Says Salman Khan's Father Is Under Observation At Lilavati

Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah Says Salman Khan’s Father Is Under Observation At Lilavati

Salim Khan Health Update: Daisy Shah has shared a health update on Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after a minor brain haemorrhage.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 06:37 PM (IST)

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah has shared an update on the health of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Shah confirmed that he is stable and under medical observation at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The update comes after reports claimed that Salman Khan’s family requested the hospital to refrain from issuing further medical bulletins, arguing that it is a private matter.

Daisy Shah Shares Update on Salim Khan’s Health

“I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family,” Daisy Shah told Filmygyan. She also gave an update about Salim Khan’s health, stating that he is doing fine.

ALSO READ| Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan’s Mother Sushila Charak Visits Husband At Lilavati Hospital

“Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation, but he is out of danger.”

Salim Khan Suffered Minor Brain Haemorrhage

On Tuesday, the actor and screenwriter’s 80-year-old wife, Sushila Charak, paid him a visit at the Lilavati Hospital, where he has been admitted since February 17.

The 90-year-old was rushed to the hospital emergency department around 8:30 am by his family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. A DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) procedure was performed on him soon, and he was placed on ventilator support as a precautionary measure. 

He was attended to by a team of specialists, including Dr Vinay Chavan (Neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (Cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (Neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia. 

ALSO READ|  Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital

While Lilavati Hospital initially confirmed Salim Khan’s admission and issued a health update a day later, it has not released further statements after the family expressed displeasure. According to a close family source quoted by Variety India, the family has described his health condition as “confidential” despite significant public interest.

“It is understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab’s well-being, but medical information is confidential. The family wishes to avoid unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan’s condition,” the source told Variety India. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Salman Khan Breaking News ABP Live
