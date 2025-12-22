Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhy Apple Is Forcing iPhone Users To Update To iOS 26? Ignoring It Could Risk Your Data

Why Apple Is Forcing iPhone Users To Update To iOS 26? Ignoring It Could Risk Your Data

Apple is forcing users to update to iOS 26 due to real-world security threats, warning that outdated software no longer receives critical protection against spyware and data breaches.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When Apple takes a call, it moves fast, especially on privacy and security. That is why its latest move has caught many users off guard. Apple is now forcing iPhone users who stayed on older software to upgrade to iOS 26 immediately. What many believed would be a final optional update has changed. Critical security fixes are no longer available for most older devices. 

As reported by Forbes, Apple has also confirmed active attacks on iPhones, making this update urgent and unavoidable. Ignoring it could leave personal data exposed and devices dangerously vulnerable today.

Why iOS 26 Update Is No Longer Optional For iPhone Users

The report suggests that many users expected iOS 26.2 to be the last optional update, especially for phones running iOS 18. That assumption is no longer valid. 

While iOS 18.7.3 existed in beta and initially appeared to support all devices, Apple changed course. Now, even critical fixes are limited only to iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

This matters because Apple has confirmed that iPhones are once again under attack. Mercenary spyware has been found in the wild. These attacks may target specific users right now, but history shows they can spread wider over time. 

Apple could have made these fixes available to newer phones still on iOS 18, but it chose not to. That decision makes the iOS 26 update unavoidable for anyone with an iPhone 11 or newer.

There has already been hesitation around upgrading. Some users are unsure about design changes, storage space, or simply delaying updates.

Analysts suggest that over half of users may still be on older software, even though only a small percentage actually own unsupported phones. This gap is exactly why Apple is pushing hard now.

How iOS 26 Update Protects You From Real-World Threats

The iOS 26 update is not just about patching one issue. It closes security gaps that are actively being exploited. This urgency has even triggered a warning from the U.S. government. 

Security experts also point out that more than half of mobile devices usually run outdated software, which puts users at constant risk.

Beyond fixing active threats, iOS 26 adds three important protections. First, it improves default Safari settings to reduce Google fingerprinting. Second, it introduces safeguards against risky wired connections, a concern already flagged by airport security agencies. 

Third, it brings built-in anti-scam protection for calls and messages, something iPhones did not have before. If your iPhone supports iOS 26, delaying the update is no longer a harmless choice. It directly affects your safety.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Politics: Expelled TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Launches New Party in Murshidabad
Breaking: Aravalli Range Faces Uncertainty After Supreme Court Ruling, Sparks Protests and Environmental Concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget