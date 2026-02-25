Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Why Paying Extra For The New Model May Not Be Worth It

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: Why Paying Extra For The New Model May Not Be Worth It

The S25 Ultra may bring a new chip, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to offer premium features, strong performance and better value for buyers looking to save money.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the much-awaited S26 lineup is expected to debut. Naturally, this makes buyers think twice before spending big on the current flagship. If you were planning to buy the S25 Ultra, you might want to pause for a second. There’s another option that makes far more sense right now: the S24 Ultra. 

It’s still powerful, still premium, and now available at a much lower price. Here’s why choosing an old model could be a smarter move.

Why Buying Galaxy S24 Ultra Makes Much More Sense?

The biggest reason to choose the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra over the S25 Ultra is simple: value for money. The S25 Ultra comes with a massive price tag of Rs 1,29,999. In comparison, the S24 Ultra is available for around Rs 1,09,999, sometimes even less during offers. That is a big difference.

Now here’s the important part. The S24 Ultra is not outdated. It still has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution and refresh rate as the newer model. It still has a 200-megapixel main camera. It still has 12GB RAM, a titanium frame, an IP68 rating and the S Pen. Performance is also extremely strong thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus & S26 India Prices Leak: See What Each Model May Cost

Yes, the S25 Ultra has a newer chip. But in daily use: social media, gaming, camera, editing, streaming, you will hardly notice the difference. Both phones feel fast and smooth. Samsung is also giving seven years of software updates to the S24 series. So support is not an issue either.

If you want a flagship experience without paying the flagship launch price, the S24 Ultra is a smart deal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: What’s Actually Different?

When you compare Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra, the differences look smaller than expected.

The S25 Ultra gets a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera instead of a 12-megapixel one. On paper, that sounds like a big jump. But in real-world photography, both phones click very similar pictures. Colours, detail, zoom quality and night shots are excellent on both.

The battery is also the same at 5,000mAh. Charging speed is identical at 45W. Display size and quality are the same, too. Even the design looks almost identical.

Also Read: Samsung Officially Confirms Galaxy S26 Launch Event, YouTube Live Stream Ready

So what are you really paying extra for? Mainly a newer processor and a slight camera improvement. With the S26 series coming soon, prices may drop further. That makes the S24 Ultra an even better buy right now.

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra expected to be released?

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, where the S25 lineup is expected to debut. This means the S25 Ultra should be available shortly after.

Why is the Galaxy S24 Ultra a better purchase right now than the upcoming S25 Ultra?

The S24 Ultra offers better value for money as it's available at a significantly lower price. It still boasts premium features like a 200MP camera and 12GB RAM.

Are there significant performance differences between the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra?

While the S25 Ultra has a newer chip, daily performance for tasks like social media, gaming, and streaming will feel very similar on both phones.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S25 TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks
