The Jordanian military intercepted four missiles launched during an Iranian strike. Two other missiles landed in uninhabited areas, and smoke was seen over the port city of Aqaba.
West Asia On Edge: Iran Strikes Jordan In Fresh Missile Attack, Overshadowes Pakistan Peace Talks
According to the Jordanian military, four missiles launched during the Iranian strike were intercepted, while two others landed in "uninhabited areas".
- West Asia tensions intensified with widespread missile strikes.
- Jordan intercepted Iranian missiles; US targeted Iranian assets.
- Iran activated air defense amidst explosions; maritime tensions rose.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Jordan amidst the escalating tensions?
What military actions has the United States taken recently?
The US completed its 11th consecutive night of military strikes targeting Iranian assets. These strikes targeted locations like aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.
Were there any diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict?
Iran's Interior Minister held talks in Pakistan to revive diplomacy. However, US President Donald Trump stated Washington had
How have Houthi fighters contributed to the regional tensions?
Iran-backed Houthi fighters announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia. This challenges international trade and global petroleum supplies, leading Saudi Arabia to use an overland pipeline.
How has the conflict affected critical trade routes?
The conflict now centers on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy route, where shipping is effectively halted. Houthi fighters also imposed a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, impacting trade.