Tensions across West Asia intensified on Wednesday in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba as Washington and Tehran continued to exchange aerial attacks. This overshadowed talks in Pakistan aimed at reviving a failed interim truce.

Jordan Intercepts Missiles

According to the Jordanian military, four missiles launched during the Iranian strike were intercepted, while two others landed in "uninhabited areas".

Iran attacked Aqaba, Jordan, again, launching 6 ballistic missiles towards the port city. Explosions from the interceptions were heard in nearby Eilat in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/rEYuHP1yyO — Muhammad John (@MuhammadJoh_n) July 22, 2026

Eyewitness footage recorded from the nearby Israeli city of Eilat showed thick plumes of smoke rising over Aqaba.

US Continues Military Campaign

The United States said it had completed its 11th consecutive night of military strikes targeting Iranian assets, even as Iranian officials sought to revive diplomatic engagement through meetings hosted in Pakistan.

American military authorities said the strikes targeted locations including aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

Explosions Reported Across Iran

Iran activated anti-aircraft systems around the capital, Tehran, amid the latest attacks.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported sounds of explosions across multiple regions, including Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchistan.

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Maritime Tensions Continue

The latest military action follows Tuesday's Iranian strike on a commercial vessel in a strategic waterway, which forced the crew to evacuate.

Tehran also continued strikes targeting regional US allies, including Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Pakistan Hosts Diplomatic Efforts

Before the latest round of attacks, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held talks in Pakistan as part of an effort to push for diplomacy.

However, uncertainty remains over what terms could bring an end to the conflict, which has increasingly centred on control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy shipments.

Trump Rules Out Talks

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said Washington had "no interest in meeting".

He also indicated that American forces could soon target an Iranian area located near one of Tehran's main uranium enrichment facilities.

Houthi Blockade Adds Pressure

A day earlier, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighters opened another front by announcing a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, posing a challenge to international trade and global petroleum supplies.

With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz effectively halted, Saudi Arabia has been relying on an overland pipeline network to the Red Sea to export its oil to international markets.

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