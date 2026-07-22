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English NewsNewsWorldWest Asia On Edge: Iran Strikes Jordan In Fresh Missile Attack, Overshadowes Pakistan Peace Talks

West Asia On Edge: Iran Strikes Jordan In Fresh Missile Attack, Overshadowes Pakistan Peace Talks

According to the Jordanian military, four missiles launched during the Iranian strike were intercepted, while two others landed in "uninhabited areas".

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Asia tensions intensified with widespread missile strikes.
  • Jordan intercepted Iranian missiles; US targeted Iranian assets.
  • Iran activated air defense amidst explosions; maritime tensions rose.

Tensions across West Asia intensified on Wednesday in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba as Washington and Tehran continued to exchange aerial attacks. This overshadowed talks in Pakistan aimed at reviving a failed interim truce.

Jordan Intercepts Missiles

According to the Jordanian military, four missiles launched during the Iranian strike were intercepted, while two others landed in "uninhabited areas".

Eyewitness footage recorded from the nearby Israeli city of Eilat showed thick plumes of smoke rising over Aqaba.

US Continues Military Campaign

The United States said it had completed its 11th consecutive night of military strikes targeting Iranian assets, even as Iranian officials sought to revive diplomatic engagement through meetings hosted in Pakistan.

American military authorities said the strikes targeted locations including aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

Explosions Reported Across Iran

Iran activated anti-aircraft systems around the capital, Tehran, amid the latest attacks.

Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported sounds of explosions across multiple regions, including Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hamadan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchistan.

ALSO READ: Air India Extends Suspension Of Tel Aviv-Delhi Flights Till September-End Amid West Asia Crisis

Maritime Tensions Continue

The latest military action follows Tuesday's Iranian strike on a commercial vessel in a strategic waterway, which forced the crew to evacuate.

Tehran also continued strikes targeting regional US allies, including Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Pakistan Hosts Diplomatic Efforts

Before the latest round of attacks, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held talks in Pakistan as part of an effort to push for diplomacy.

However, uncertainty remains over what terms could bring an end to the conflict, which has increasingly centred on control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy shipments.

Trump Rules Out Talks

Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said Washington had "no interest in meeting".

He also indicated that American forces could soon target an Iranian area located near one of Tehran's main uranium enrichment facilities.

Houthi Blockade Adds Pressure

A day earlier, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighters opened another front by announcing a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, posing a challenge to international trade and global petroleum supplies.

With shipping through the Strait of Hormuz effectively halted, Saudi Arabia has been relying on an overland pipeline network to the Red Sea to export its oil to international markets.

ALSO READ: Trump's Warning To Iran: US 'Not Finished Yet'; Military Campaign To Continue

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Jordan amidst the escalating tensions?

The Jordanian military intercepted four missiles launched during an Iranian strike. Two other missiles landed in uninhabited areas, and smoke was seen over the port city of Aqaba.

What military actions has the United States taken recently?

The US completed its 11th consecutive night of military strikes targeting Iranian assets. These strikes targeted locations like aircraft hangars and drone storage sites.

Were there any diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict?

Iran's Interior Minister held talks in Pakistan to revive diplomacy. However, US President Donald Trump stated Washington had

How have Houthi fighters contributed to the regional tensions?

Iran-backed Houthi fighters announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia. This challenges international trade and global petroleum supplies, leading Saudi Arabia to use an overland pipeline.

How has the conflict affected critical trade routes?

The conflict now centers on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy route, where shipping is effectively halted. Houthi fighters also imposed a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, impacting trade.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump. Pakistan Peace Talks West Asia Crisis Fresh Missile Strikes Tehran Live Updates
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