NEET Row Sparks Akhilesh Vs Om Birla Face-Off In Lok Sabha, Dimple Yadav Chants 'Shame'

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English NewsNewsIndiaNEET Row Sparks Akhilesh Yadav Vs Om Birla Face-Off In Lok Sabha, Dimple Yadav Chants 'Shame'

NEET Row Sparks Akhilesh Yadav Vs Om Birla Face-Off In Lok Sabha, Dimple Yadav Chants 'Shame'

A heated NEET debate erupted in the Lok Sabha as Akhilesh Yadav confronted Speaker Om Birla, while Dimple Yadav joined opposition chants of "Shame".

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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  • Speaker Om Birla urged an end to disruptions for a debate.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Lok Sabha proceedings over the NEET paper leak issue, accusing the Speaker of allowing only the Congress and the BJP to speak during the discussion. Raising objections in the House, Yadav questioned why his party was denied an opportunity despite the issue affecting students across the country. He asserted that the controversy transcended party politics and warned that the opposition would take to the streets if students' concerns continued to be ignored by the government.

Questions Speaker

During the proceedings, Yadav questioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to allow only the Congress and the BJP to speak on the alleged NEET paper leak. He asked whether there had been an "understanding" between the two parties, saying it was unfair that the Samajwadi Party was not given a chance to present its views.

He maintained that the issue belonged to the country's youth and students rather than any political party and said every opposition party should have been allowed to participate in the discussion.

Yadav also criticised the government's handling of student protests, alleging that excessive force had been used against demonstrators. He claimed protesters were assaulted and their clothes torn during the police action, questioning whether such treatment was justified, particularly in the case of women protesters.

Also Read: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Police On PILs Over Lathicharge, Seeks Reply In Four Weeks

Government Ready For Debate

Responding to Yadav's objections, Speaker Om Birla said he could not resolve disagreements among political parties from the Chair. He noted that all sides, including the government, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, had expressed a willingness to debate the issue, but said such discussions could not take place while members continued to disrupt proceedings. The House was subsequently adjourned.

Referring to the opposition's recent protest near the Prime Minister's residence, Yadav said he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had gone there only because the government had failed to listen inside Parliament. According to him, had the Centre agreed to discuss the issue in the House, there would have been no need for the demonstration.

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal had also raised the NEET issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded by stating that the government was prepared to hold a debate on the matter.

Also Read: CJP Sets New Conditions For Talks, Says 'Ministers Should Come To People's Court'

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Session NEET Row AKhilesh Yadav OM BIRLA CJP Protest
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