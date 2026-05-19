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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 19): Prices Rise Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 19): Prices Rise Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

During the session, the yellow metal swung sharply between gains and losses, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,59,772 and a low of Rs 1,59,401.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 May 2026 07:27 PM (IST)

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained volatile on Tuesday as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices and a sharp jump in US Treasury yields.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,60,001 per 10 grams around 6 pm, up Rs 600 or 0.38 per cent. During the session, the yellow metal swung sharply between gains and losses, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,59,772 and a low of Rs 1,59,401.

Silver prices also witnessed sharp fluctuations. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery were trading at Rs 2,74,950 per kg, down Rs 1,701 or 0.61 per cent. Earlier in the session, silver had fallen as much as Rs 2,74,519 per kg before rebounding to an intraday high of Rs 2,76,651.

Analysts said bullion prices remained under pressure globally as stronger US inflation data pushed Treasury yields and the US dollar higher, reducing expectations of near-term US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Market experts added that concerns over energy supply disruptions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices have intensified inflation worries, increasing expectations of tighter monetary policy globally and weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Silver sentiment was also impacted after UBS cut its full-year silver investment demand forecast and projected a narrower global supply deficit.

In global markets, COMEX gold slipped 0.37 per cent to $4,541 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.24 per cent to $76.48 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell after reports of an attack on a nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates raised fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude fell 1.65 per cent to $110.32 per barrel, while WTI crude fell 1.07 per cent to $103.26 per barrel.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 18

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,719

22 Karat- 14,410

18 Karat- 11,793

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,222

22 Karat- 14,870

18 Karat- 12,410

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,704 14,395 11,778
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,709 14,400 11,783
Gold Rate in Indore 15,709 14,400 11,783
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,729 14,410 11,793
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,222 14,870 12,410
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,704 14,395 11,778
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,704 14,395 11,778
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,719 14,410 11,793
Gold Rate in Salem 16,222 14,870 12,410
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,704 14,395 11,778
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,704 14,395 11,778
Gold Rate in Patna 15,709 14,400 11,783

ALSO READ: ICRA Lowers India's FY27 GDP Growth Estimate to 6.2% On West Asia Tensions, Higher Oil Prices

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 18

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 300 300,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

ALSO READ: TCS Hikes Salaries Up To 7%, Employees Say Compensation Changes Hurt Pay

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 19 May 2026
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