Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained volatile on Tuesday as investors reacted to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices and a sharp jump in US Treasury yields.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,60,001 per 10 grams around 6 pm, up Rs 600 or 0.38 per cent. During the session, the yellow metal swung sharply between gains and losses, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,59,772 and a low of Rs 1,59,401.

Silver prices also witnessed sharp fluctuations. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery were trading at Rs 2,74,950 per kg, down Rs 1,701 or 0.61 per cent. Earlier in the session, silver had fallen as much as Rs 2,74,519 per kg before rebounding to an intraday high of Rs 2,76,651.

Analysts said bullion prices remained under pressure globally as stronger US inflation data pushed Treasury yields and the US dollar higher, reducing expectations of near-term US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Market experts added that concerns over energy supply disruptions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices have intensified inflation worries, increasing expectations of tighter monetary policy globally and weighing on non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Silver sentiment was also impacted after UBS cut its full-year silver investment demand forecast and projected a narrower global supply deficit.

In global markets, COMEX gold slipped 0.37 per cent to $4,541 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.24 per cent to $76.48 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell after reports of an attack on a nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates raised fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude fell 1.65 per cent to $110.32 per barrel, while WTI crude fell 1.07 per cent to $103.26 per barrel.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 18

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,719

22 Karat- 14,410

18 Karat- 11,793

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,222

22 Karat- 14,870

18 Karat- 12,410

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,704

22 Karat- 14,395

18 Karat- 11,778

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 18

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 300 per gram and Rs 300,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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