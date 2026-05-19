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HomeNewsBHU MA History Exam Question On ‘Brahmanical Patriarchy’ Triggers Outrage

BHU MA History Exam Question On ‘Brahmanical Patriarchy’ Triggers Outrage

BHU faces backlash after an MA History exam question on ‘Brahmanical patriarchy’ sparks outrage on social media and political circles.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 19 May 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
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  • Critics find the term 'Brahmanical patriarchy' objectionable.

A controversy has erupted over a question asked in an MA History semester examination at Banaras Hindu University, with critics objecting to the use of the term “Brahmanical patriarchy” in the paper. The row has triggered sharp reactions on social media and in political circles, particularly amid recent debates around references to Brahminism and caste-related terminology in public discourse. While opposition parties have termed the question “disturbing” and “controversial”, the university administration has said no such matter has formally come to its notice so far.BHU MA History Exam Question On ‘Brahmanical Patriarchy’ Triggers Outrage

Question Triggers Row

According to reports, the controversy began after a question in the MA History semester examination asked students to explain the term “Brahmanical patriarchy” and discuss how it allegedly hindered the progress of women in ancient India.

The question reportedly read: “What do you understand by the term Brahmanical patriarchy? Discuss how Brahmanical patriarchy obstructed the progress of women in ancient India.”

The wording of the question soon sparked debate online, with several users and political commentators objecting to the reference to Brahmanism in an academic examination paper. The issue quickly gained traction on social media platforms, where users expressed sharply divided opinions.

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BHU Maintains Silence

When contacted over the matter, the university administration said it had not received any formal complaint or taken cognisance of the issue. A public relations officer of BHU reportedly stated that no such matter concerning caste-related remarks had come before the administration.

Historians associated with the university have also largely refrained from publicly commenting on the controversy.

The issue has acquired political overtones as well, with the Congress questioning the inclusion of the term in the examination paper. Party leaders described the question as “unfortunate” and “concerning”, arguing that it could further intensify social divisions.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of recent political and cultural debates surrounding the use of caste-linked terms in films, public discussions and political speeches. 

Also Read: ‘Glorifying Rajiv Gandhi’s Killers’: BJP Attacks Vijay Over Mullivaikkal Post

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Published at : 19 May 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
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BHU BHU MA Question Paper BHU Brahmanical Patriarchy
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