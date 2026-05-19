'Democracy, Rule Of Law Make Us Natural Partners': PM Modi After India-Nordic Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Denmark PM calls India a major power in changing world.

Nordic leaders value cooperation with India on democracy.

Nordic countries hailed India during a joint press conference of India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen describing New Delhi as “one of the biggest powers” in a rapidly changing global order.

Addressing the media alongside Nordic Prime Ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Frederiksen stressed the importance of democratic nations working together at a time when the “old world order” is undergoing major changes.

“All of us standing here believe in a rules-based world order, and unfortunately, the old world order is changing rapidly, and it's not going in the right direction,” she said. “It is even more important than before that partners who truly believe in democracy work together.”

‘India Cannot Be Called A Middle Power’

Praising India’s growing global influence, the Danish Prime Minister said New Delhi could no longer be viewed as a “middle power.”

“We cannot say that India is a middle power. You are one of the biggest powers,” Frederiksen said at the joint briefing.

She contrasted India’s scale with the Nordic nations, saying, “The Nordic countries are too small to be a middle power. But when we are united, then we are a middle power.”

#WATCH | Oslo | At joint press conference by Nordic PMs, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen says, "All of us standing here on the stage believe in a rules-based world order, and unfortunately, the old world order is changing rapidly, and it's not going in the right direction and… pic.twitter.com/dKdrMQ0V0j — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Frederiksen said closer cooperation between India and Nordic countries could bring “stability, prosperity and unity” to an increasingly unpredictable world. She highlighted areas such as democracy, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, green transition, defence and security as key pillars of future collaboration.

Also Read: India, Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation

Iceland PM Highlights ‘Sambandh’

Prime Minister of Iceland Kristrún Frostadóttir described her first bilateral meeting with Modi as “very exciting” and said India and the Nordic nations shared deep common interests despite geographical distance and differences in scale.

“This summit comes at a very important time for us, where we can show that even though we are miles apart, there are so many things that tie us together,” she said.

Frostadóttir praised India’s growing cooperation with Iceland in geothermal energy and renewable technologies, while also welcoming increased Icelandic investment into India through free trade agreements.

Referring to Modi’s use of the word “Sambandh”, she said the term closely resembles an Icelandic word carrying a similar meaning of connection and relationship.

#WATCH | Oslo | At joint press conference by Nordic PMs, Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrún Frostadóttir says, " I had my first bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi this morning, which was a very exciting meeting for us because we have such a good story to tell between… pic.twitter.com/Lap0qoQAtE — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

“People need more ‘sambandh’ today,” she remarked.

The Icelandic Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of India’s role in climate action and global progress.

“Having the leader of the biggest democracy in the world address climate change as something we need to tackle for progress, not something that holds us back, is such an important message,” she said. “Here we are harnessing hope, and this is a message that needs to be heard.”

Finland To Host Next Nordic-India Summit

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said leaders discussed a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical instability, uncertainty and shifting global equations.

“In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values and interests,” Orpo said.

He noted that Nordic countries and India share common priorities, including strengthening the rules-based international order and addressing climate change through multilateral cooperation.

Orpo also announced that Finland will host the next Nordic-India Summit.

India-Finland Ties Gain Momentum

The Finnish Prime Minister said his bilateral discussions with Modi reflected growing momentum in India-Finland relations.

“Earlier this spring, we established a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. Finland is committed to bringing this partnership into concrete actions,” he said.

Orpo added that India and Finland aim to at least double bilateral trade by 2030 through the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement.

He also extended support for India hosting the World Circular Economy Forum later this year, describing the circular economy as one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Also Read: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meetings With Counterparts From Nordic Countries

Nordic-India Partnership Gains Momentum

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said the third Nordic-India summit reflected the growing importance of cooperation among democracies during a period marked by wars and geopolitical instability.

“Today the Nordic PMs have met with the Prime Minister of India for the third meeting in the Nordic-Indian context,” Store said, adding that the meeting demonstrated what “a more unpredictable world really needs: more cooperation and collaboration between democracies.”

#WATCH | Oslo | At a joint press conference by Nordic PMs, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre says, "Today the Nordic PMs have met with Prime Minister of India for the third meeting in the Nordic -Indian context. I've been very happy to host Prime Minister Modi here in Oslo. Today… pic.twitter.com/G8CTsmma3K — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

He said the leaders discussed global security, economic cooperation, international law and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“We emphasised the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and finding a diplomatic way forward in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” he said.

Focus On Trade, Security And Global Stability

The Norwegian leader also highlighted expanding economic ties between India and Nordic nations following free trade agreements between India and EFTA countries.

“In a time marked by wars in Europe and the Middle East, huge challenges in supply chains and energy markets, we really need to step up our voice,” Store said.

He added that the meeting provided an opportunity for India and Nordic countries to align on common positions and strengthen cooperation in global forums.

What PM Modi Said?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and the Nordic nations are “natural partners” bound by shared values of democracy, rule of law and multilateralism, as he addressed the joint statement after the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo. Thanking Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for hosting the summit, Modi said the India-Nordic partnership had gained significant momentum over the past eight years. “I am delighted to have participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit today,” Modi said. “Democracy, rule of law and our shared commitment to multilateralism make us natural partners.” Speaking on global conflicts and security challenges, Modi said India and the Nordic countries shared a common approach towards maintaining a rules-based global order. “In this era of global strains and conflict, India and Nordic countries together will keep emphasising a rules-based global order,” he said. Referring to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, the Prime Minister said both sides supported peaceful solutions and early cessation of hostilities. “Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will keep supporting early cessation of conflicts and efforts for peace,” he added. Calling for urgent reforms in global institutions, Modi said, “We agree that reform of multilateral institutions is essential as well as urgent.” He also delivered a strong message on terrorism, saying, “We have a clear and united stand on terrorism — no compromise, no double standards.” Highlighting the growing economic partnership, Modi said the India-Nordic Summit format was created eight years ago to bring greater speed and energy to bilateral ties. “To provide energy and speed to our relations with Nordic countries, we formed this format eight years ago,” he said. The Prime Minister noted that bilateral trade between India and Nordic countries had increased nearly fourfold over the last decade. According to Modi, investments from Nordic nations into India have risen by nearly 200 per cent in the last decade.