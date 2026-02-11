Ice Hockey 2026: What The Google Doodle Today Teaches About Hockey Shots

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ice Hockey 2026: Google Doodle today celebrates Ice Hockey 2026, and it’s a fun reminder of how fast and technical this sport really is. Ice hockey is not just about skating hard and hitting the puck. It’s about timing, smart decisions, and choosing the right type of shot in a split second. From powerful slap shots to tricky backhands, every move has a purpose.

Modern players now focus more on quick release and deception rather than only raw power. Here’s a simple breakdown of the main hockey shots and why goalies struggle to stop them.

Google Doodle Ice Hockey 2026: Types Of Shots Explained

In ice hockey, players mainly use four common shots. Each one is built for a different situation on the ice. The slap shot is the most powerful. The player takes a full wind-up and strikes the ice just before the puck.

This uses the stick like a spring and sends the puck flying at very high speed. It’s mostly used by defensemen when they have space and time. It looks scary and fast, but goalies often see it coming because of the long wind-up.

The wrist shot is the most used shot in real games. It has no big swing. The puck stays on the blade, and the player flicks it forward using wrist strength. It is accurate and quick, and can be taken while skating.

Then comes the snapshot, which is a mix of slap and wrist shot. It has a short backswing and a very fast release. Forwards love it because defenders get almost no time to react.

The backhand shot uses the back side of the blade and is common near the goal during tight plays and rebounds.

Google Doodle Ice Hockey 2026: Which Shots Are Hardest To Stop

Most people think the fastest shot is always the most dangerous, but that’s not always true. Goalies often struggle more with quick-release shots than powerful ones.

A medium-speed snapshot taken suddenly can beat a goalie more easily than a huge slap shot they saw coming early. Surprise matters a lot. Backhand shots are also very tricky. The puck angle is harder to read because of the curved blade. Goalies can’t easily predict direction.

Low shots that change direction just before release are also tough. They force the goalie to shift weight quickly and can open gaps between the legs or near the pads.

Shots placed slightly above the pad and below the glove are another sweet spot. They sit in that awkward height where normal reactions fail. That mix of speed, timing, and deception is what truly makes ice hockey exciting, and that’s exactly what today’s doodle is celebrating.