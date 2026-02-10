Ski Jumping 2026: Google Doodle Shows How Athletes Fly Instead Of Fall

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ski Jumping 2026: Google is celebrating Ski Jumping 2026 with a special Doodle today, highlighting one of the most thrilling winter sports. Ski jumping may look like magic, but it is actually a smart mix of physics, body control, and years of training. Athletes don’t just jump, they glide through the air by shaping their bodies and skis like wings.

With the right angle, posture, and speed, they can stay airborne for several seconds. The sport shows how technique and science work together to turn a simple jump into a long, smooth flight.

Google Doodle Ski Jumping 2026: How Jumpers Stay In The Air

In ski jumping, flight is not about height but about lift and balance. Jumpers leave the ramp at very high speed and quickly move into a forward-leaning position.

Their skis open into a V-shape instead of staying straight. This is called the V-style, and it helps catch more air under the skis. More air support means more lift and a longer glide.

Their body stays low and stretched, almost flat over the skis. This creates the right angle against the wind, which pushes air downward and keeps the jumper floating forward.

Special suits also play a big role. They are tight and carefully measured, so they reduce drag. If the suit is too loose, it slows the jumper down like a parachute.

Jumpers also follow the curve of the hill instead of going too high. Usually, they stay only a few meters above the slope. This helps them travel farther before landing. Every small movement in the air matters, and even tiny posture changes can affect distance.

Google Doodle Ski Jumping 2026: Training & Technique Behind The Sport

Ski jumpers begin training at a very young age. They don’t start on giant hills. First, they practice on small ramps to learn timing and safe takeoff. Step by step, they move to bigger jumps as their control improves. The focus is always on perfect takeoff, stable flight, and clean landing.

Modern training uses advanced tools. Many top athletes train in wind tunnels where coaches study their flying position closely. They adjust head, arm, and ski angles by very small amounts to get the best lift. This reduces risk and improves performance.

In summer, when there is no snow, athletes use water ramps and land in pools. They also practice on trampolines with support ropes to build air awareness.

Strength training is also important. Explosive leg power helps in takeoff, while a strong core keeps the body steady in the air. That’s why ski jumping looks simple for a few seconds, but behind it are years of smart, focused training.