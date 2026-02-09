Figure Skating Celebrated By Google Doodle With Stunning GIF: Check It Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Google Doodle Today: Google on February 9 turned its homepage into a tribute to a dramatic night at the Winter Olympics, spotlighting the United States’ gold medal moment in figure skating at the Milano Cortina Games. The celebratory Doodle captured the intensity of the head-to-head contest where American skater Ilia Malinin helped his team finish ahead of Japan in a tightly fought battle.

High-Stakes ShowDown

The decisive performance unfolded on Sunday night when Ilia Malinin went up against Japan’s Shun Sato. With nerves and national pride at play, Malinin’s skate ensured the United States finished on top of the podium, while Japan secured silver. Host nation Italy completed the medal tally with bronze after three days of closely contested routines across disciplines.

Reflecting on the achievement, Malinin said, “We came here to do one job, and we achieved it,” as reported by AFP. The 21-year-old, competing in his first Olympics, now shifts focus to the upcoming individual event.

Malinin’s Mindset before the defining skate

Malinin also shared what was running through his mind before stepping onto the rink for the performance that tipped the balance in America’s favour. He said, "I came in and said I'm the deciding factor, I just need to go out there and test the ice again to see how it feels and prepare myself for the individual event.

His score of 200.03 points proved decisive, even though it remained below his personal best of 238.24. The margin, however, was enough to seal the result in what many described as one of the most gripping figure skating contests of the Games so far.

The US squad featured experienced and emerging names, including ice dance veterans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, pairs skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea, and Alysa Liu.

Milano Cortina 2026 & The Broader Olympic Backdrop

The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially branded as Milano Cortina 2026, began on February 6 and will run until February 22. Events are being staged across multiple Italian locations, including Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Valtellina, Val di Fiemme and Anterselva.

The Games are also unfolding amid a significant geopolitical context. Russia and Belarus have been barred from team competitions in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, despite calls from some quarters seeking Israel’s exclusion, the International Olympic Committee permitted the country to compete at the Games.

Looking ahead, the French Alps region has already been named host of the 2030 Winter Olympics, ensuring the continuity of the winter sporting spectacle beyond Italy.