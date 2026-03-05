NYT Connections Answers (March 5): Puzzle #997 Left You Bamboozled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, returned with its Thursday, March 5 challenge, and it gave players plenty to think about. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. While a few words clearly matched each other, others were tricky and easy to misplace.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps puzzle lovers coming back for a quick but clever brain workout. If today’s grid left you confused, here’s a simple breakdown of the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you see 16 words on the board. Your job is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group shares a common theme.

It sounds simple, but the puzzle often includes words that look like they belong together even when they don’t. These tricky options are meant to mislead players and make the challenge harder.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players can make up to four mistakes. If the fourth wrong guess happens, the puzzle ends and the answers are shown automatically.

Each group also comes with a color showing how difficult it is to find:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the link between words is about meaning. Other times it is about how the word is used or how it sounds. That mix is what makes Connections both fun and challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 5)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: They rarely work alone.

Green hint: Places of trial and error.

Blue hint: Flip floppers

Purple hint: One word, multiple meanings.

Extra hints:

Not all groups and answers are literal.

Every group except blue has at least one word containing the letter “I”.

One word from each group to guide you:

Yellow: Bolt

Green: Lab

Blue: Seesaw

Purple: Submarine

If you still need help, here are the themes that connect the words:

Yellow: Bits of Hardware

Green: Places Where Ideas Are Developed

Blue: Go Back and Forth

Purple: What "Sub" Might Refer To

Now for the final answer.

Full Solution for March 5:

Yellow (Bits of Hardware): Bolt, Nut, Screw, Washer

Green (Places Where Ideas Are Developed): Incubator, Lab, Sandbox, Test Bed

Blue (Go Back and Forth): Alternate, Seesaw, Switch, Toggle

Purple (What "Sub" Might Refer To): Below, Hero, Replacement, Submarine

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. The hardware words were easy to spot once you pictured tools or parts from a workshop. The green group focused on places where people test ideas and experiments, like labs and incubators.

The blue group was about actions that move back and forth, such as switching or toggling. The purple group was the most interesting, as it showed different meanings of the word “sub,” like a submarine, a substitute, or even a sandwich known as a hero.

Overall, this puzzle needed careful thinking. Some groups appeared quickly, while others required a second look before the connection became clear.