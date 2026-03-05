Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Launches Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo: Check Price, & Specifications

Apple Launches Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo: Check Price, & Specifications

MacBook Neo expands Apple’s Mac lineup with a more affordable option featuring a 13-inch display, Apple silicon performance and long battery life aimed at students and entry-level professionals.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

Apple has introduced a new laptop called MacBook Neo, expanding its Mac lineup with a more affordable option for everyday users. The device aims to make the Mac experience accessible to a wider audience while maintaining Apple’s design and performance standards. MacBook Neo features a lightweight aluminium body, a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and Apple silicon-powered performance. 

The laptop is designed for routine tasks such as browsing, streaming, photo editing, and multitasking across apps. With long battery life and integration with macOS features, Apple positions the device as a practical option for students, professionals, and casual users.

What Is The Price Of Apple’s Newly Launched MacBook Neo In India?

Apple has priced the MacBook Neo starting at Rs 69,900, making it the most affordable laptop currently available in the company’s Mac lineup. For students and educational buyers, the price starts slightly lower at Rs 59,900 under Apple’s education pricing program.

The laptop will be available in four colour options: blush, indigo, silver, and citrus. Customers can place pre-orders starting today through Apple’s official online store and the Apple Store app in several regions worldwide. 

According to the company, deliveries and in-store availability will begin from Wednesday, March 11, through Apple retail outlets and authorised resellers.

The lower price point places MacBook Neo in a category aimed at students, entry-level professionals, and users looking for a lightweight laptop for daily tasks without spending on higher-end MacBook models.

What Are The Key Specifications And Features Of MacBook Neo?

MacBook Neo comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display offering a resolution of 2408 by 1506, brightness of 500 nits, and support for 1 billion colours. Apple says the screen is designed to deliver clear text and vibrant visuals for browsing, video streaming, and creative work.

The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which Apple claims delivers up to 50% faster performance for everyday tasks compared to the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5. 

The device is also capable of handling on-device AI workloads, including photo editing effects and other creative applications.

MacBook Neo offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. It includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones with noise reduction, and dual speakers supporting Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. 

The laptop also features Apple’s Magic Keyboard, a large Multi Touch trackpad, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi Fi 6E connectivity, and Bluetooth 6 support.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Photo Gallery

