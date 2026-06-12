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HomeTechnologyGoogle Doodle Today Marks The Start Of The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Google Doodle Today Marks The Start Of The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Google marked the start of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a special Doodle. Here's the full schedule, teams, and what to watch out for.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google Doodle marks beginning of Women's T20 World Cup.
  • Hosted by England, Wales; runs until July 5.
  • Hosts England opened play; India-Pakistan game anticipated.

Google Doodle Today: Google has put up a special Doodle on its homepage to mark the beginning of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which got underway on June 12, 2026. The tournament, hosted by England and Wales, runs until July 5, 2026, and is the biggest edition of this biennial event to date. A total of 12 teams will play 33 matches across seven venues in what is the 10th edition of the competition. 

The opening match features host nation England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in Birmingham, setting the tone for what promises to be a packed few weeks of women's cricket.

Who Is Playing In The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The 12 competing nations are divided into two groups of six for the round-robin stage. Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Group B has England, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Ireland, and Bangladesh.

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Some of the standout early fixtures include Australia vs. South Africa on June 13 at Old Trafford, a rematch of the 2023 final, and the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash on June 14 at Edgbaston. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 30 and July 2 at The Kia Oval in London, with the final set for July 5 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Which Country Has Won The Most ICC Women's T20 World Cup Titles?

Australia leads the all-time winners list by a considerable margin, having won the title six times: in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. 

ALSO READ: OpenAI Data Shows India Among Top Countries Using ChatGPT For World Cup

England won the inaugural edition in 2009, West Indies claimed the title in 2016, and New Zealand are the defending champions, having won in 2024.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup being held?

The tournament runs from June 12 to July 5, 2026. It is being hosted by England and Wales.

How many teams are participating in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

A total of 12 teams are competing in the tournament. They are divided into two groups of six for the round-robin stage.

Which teams are in Group A and Group B of the tournament?

Group A includes Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Group B features England, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Ireland, and Bangladesh.

Which country has won the most ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles?

Australia leads with six titles, winning in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. New Zealand are the defending champions from 2024.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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