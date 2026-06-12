Google Doodle Today Marks The Start Of The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google Doodle marks beginning of Women's T20 World Cup.

Hosted by England, Wales; runs until July 5.

Hosts England opened play; India-Pakistan game anticipated.

Google Doodle Today: Google has put up a special Doodle on its homepage to mark the beginning of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which got underway on June 12, 2026. The tournament, hosted by England and Wales, runs until July 5, 2026, and is the biggest edition of this biennial event to date. A total of 12 teams will play 33 matches across seven venues in what is the 10th edition of the competition.

The opening match features host nation England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in Birmingham, setting the tone for what promises to be a packed few weeks of women's cricket.

Who Is Playing In The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

The 12 competing nations are divided into two groups of six for the round-robin stage. Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. Group B has England, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, Ireland, and Bangladesh.

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Some of the standout early fixtures include Australia vs. South Africa on June 13 at Old Trafford, a rematch of the 2023 final, and the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan clash on June 14 at Edgbaston. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 30 and July 2 at The Kia Oval in London, with the final set for July 5 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Which Country Has Won The Most ICC Women's T20 World Cup Titles?

Australia leads the all-time winners list by a considerable margin, having won the title six times: in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023.

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England won the inaugural edition in 2009, West Indies claimed the title in 2016, and New Zealand are the defending champions, having won in 2024.