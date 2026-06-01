Google Doodle Today Celebrates Pride Month With 'The Art of Disco'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google's Pride Month Doodle celebrates disco's LGBTQ+ artists.

Artist Ohni Lisle designed the Doodle, highlighting disco's community.

The interactive Doodle is currently available only in the US.

Google Doodle Today: Google marked the start of Pride Month on June 1 with a special Doodle dedicated to the art of disco. The Doodle pays tribute to the LGBTQ+ artists who played a key role in shaping the genre and turning the dance floor into a place where everyone felt welcome. Disco, known for its energy and spirit of freedom, became more than just music. It became a movement.

The Doodle captures that essence through vibrant artwork designed to reflect the culture and community that disco helped build over the decades.

Who Created The Google Pride Month Doodle?

The artwork was put together by guest artist Ohni Lisle, whose work brings out the unifying energy of the dance floor. The illustration highlights how disco was not just a musical genre but a space for self-expression, individuality, and community, particularly for LGBTQ+ people who found belonging in it.

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This Pride month's Google doodle is released only in the US. Google regularly collaborates with guest artists for special Doodles, and this one stands out for its cultural significance, arriving on the very first day of Pride Month.

What Else Can You Do On The Google Doodle Page?

Beyond the Pride Month feature, Google also offers a fun interactive tool on its Doodle page that lets users find out what Doodle appeared on their birthday. By entering a birth date, anyone can browse through the archive and discover the Doodle that marked their special day.

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It is a small but popular feature that has been part of the Google Doodle experience for a while. The archive covers a wide range of dates and events, giving users a chance to explore how Google has commemorated moments throughout history.

The birthday Doodle tool adds a personal touch to what is otherwise a broad celebration of culture, history, and milestones through art.