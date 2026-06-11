OpenAI Data Shows India Among Top Countries Using ChatGPT For World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian fans extensively use ChatGPT for World Cup insights.

Fans query team stats, schedules, content, and travel planning.

AI assists fans with creative match planning and content.

Lionel Messi used AI, inspiring creative fan engagement.

Football fever is building across the world, and Indian fans are no exception. As the FIFA World Cup approaches, ChatGPT has become a go-to tool for millions of fans looking to follow the action more closely. In just the past week, there were 17 million World Cup-related prompts on ChatGPT from around the world, with India ranking sixth among all countries by volume.

From understanding team strategies to planning match-day menus, Indian fans are finding new ways to engage with the sport through AI.

What Are Indian Fans Actually Asking ChatGPT During The World Cup?

According to OpenAI, fans in India are primarily using ChatGPT in five ways during the tournament:

Getting information on teams, players, qualifications, roster decisions, and match predictions

Looking up World Cup timings, formats, past results, and tournament history

Creating World Cup content and social media posts

Planning how to watch matches, travel to host cities, or navigate the tournament schedule

Searching for World Cup products, branded assets, or collectable items

Beyond the basics, fans are also turning to ChatGPT for more creative, everyday match-day needs. Here are some prompts to get started:

Trying to watch every game without becoming a zombie? Ask ChatGPT: "Make a sleep schedule so I can catch the late games, but show up fresh...ish."

Want to sound like the most informed person in the group chat? Ask ChatGPT: "Create a printable factsheet comparing the teams, their previous performances, likely strategy for the World Cup, and star players."

ALSO READ: NVIDIA Is Paying Homeowners Over $22,000 A Year To Host A Box Outside Their House

Hosting friends for a match-day at home? Ask ChatGPT: "Create an easy-to-put-together menu that blends the cultures of [the two teams playing on the day that you are hosting your friends]."

Need motivation after weeks of match-day stress snacking? Ask ChatGPT: "Undo my late-night snacking with a post-tournament training plan."

Fancy a deeper football discussion? Ask ChatGPT: "Highlight what the England men's team can learn from the women's success."

How Lionel Messi Is Connecting With Fans Through ChatGPT

The World Cup buzz got a high-profile moment when Lionel Messi appeared on Instagram with blue-and-white hair, a look he created using ChatGPT Images, inspired by Argentina's national colours. The post marked a first-of-its-kind collaboration between OpenAI and one of football's greatest players.

ALSO READ: PS Plus Free Games For June 2026: Kingdom Come Deliverance, Blades Of Fire & More On The List

Messi shared his thoughts: "I've always loved seeing how people experience football differently in each country. I turned to ChatGPT to imagine myself cheering in a new way, and I started with Argentina's colours, of course. This season, I think many fans will discover new ways to follow the matches, better understand what happens on the field, and show their support with AI."

From match-day profile pictures to shareable content celebrating wins, the partnership shows how AI is opening up new ways for fans to take part in the tournament conversation, in ways that feel personal and creative.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live